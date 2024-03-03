Juno’s Parade FF7 Reborn: Where to find all infantry in chapter 4, what is the best formation?

A cult sequence from 1997’s FF7, Juno’s Parade is beautifully revisited in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with a city quest sequence and a choice of textures for your display. Here are the positions of all groups of soldiers

The order of Juno’s parade has been significantly changed for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth compared to the 1997 game. After wearing the Shinra outfit, your superior will ask you to gather all the troops in preparation for the Great President’s Presidential Parade. The objective of this second part of Chapter 4: Rufus is to impress the audience with a show that they will never love before. Find out where to find all the soldiers spread across the city and which training to apply for to get the maximum score in the rhythm mini-game.

Where will all the troops be found for the Juno parade?

We will proceed in “sequence”, starting with The main street, then the shops outside, ends at the buildings inside the shopping mall. Please note: If you are not interested in the Best of Parade award, you can start the event after meeting 5 groups.

A group of soldiers looking at a cannon A small road that runs along the edge of town.

Soldiers take pictures of themselves Along the street with Cardboard Rufus.

Directly upon entering the armory From the city, two soldiers see old cannon models.

On the second floor of a large shopping center, where the Magnata bookstore is located. A soldier tries to find a present for his girlfriend.

On the second floor of Junon Sud BarracksA group of soldiers are interrogated by a reporter.

On the top floor of the barracksA group of soldiers are preparing.

Now you’re at the end of the street, Enter the gallery and then go straight inside Le Sourr Bar, up the steps to the northeast. A group of soldiers are drinking quietly.

Go to the glabrescent bar below the entire galleryWith a group of soldiers in, we let you taste this beautiful tribute to the bald guys.

We go back to the gallery shopping street this time in the other direction, Starting with the material storeWhere there are 2 soldiers.

And the very last group is the shopping arcade In the basement of the Junon Sud branchIn the gallery building next to the barracks.

What formation to choose for the Juno parade?

Try to impress Rufus and get the maximum score during the parade, You have to create two pairs of identical soldiers to level up each formation. At first it is not easy to understand, but after taking a look at the various indications on the menu it is eventually very easy. If you want a full formation, you will need to place your troops like this:

All you have to do is perform like a beast in the 3 rhythm mini-games that follow, good luck!