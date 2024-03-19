Julia Simon, the verdict is hard to digest

Julia Simon did not hide her depression after losing the small globe of the mass debut …

The biathlon season ended on a false note for Julia Simon. While she had hoped to win the small mass-start globe, she saw the trophy slip away from her at the end of the last race of the season held in Canmore, Canada. 29 points ahead of Swiss Lena Hecki-Gross, the Frenchwoman had to settle for 7E Put this Sunday. Bad performance with serious consequences.

Because even his runner-up in the rankings, Lou Jeanmonot confirmed his great form by winning the race, eventually wresting the small globe from his compatriot with an 11-point lead. Apparently angry for the biathlete of Les Ceces. Julia Simon also posted a publication on Instagram in which we see her depressed with her head in her hands. A big “sadness” crosses the post.

“I Sabotaged Myself”

And it could be all bad for Julia Simon because since the day before, she’s seen a small globe of pursuit on her escape. This time she finished on the step of the podium, but her lead was not enough to prevent Lisa Vittozzi from offering her second small globe after a sprint before the big crystal globe. A failure in which the Frenchwoman returned to the L’Equipe channel with harsh words.

“I had a really sharp race, She said despite her fourth place finish. There is nothing else to say. I sabotaged myself like a grown up. I wasn’t in good shape on the skis, but that wasn’t a problem. I had something to fight for if necessary. The second part of the skiing was a disaster. But when you’re not good at skiing, you have to know how to put the ball. It annoys me”