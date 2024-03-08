Johnny FF7 Reborn: How can I help him renovate his cottage in the Costa del Sol?

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll meet characters found in Midgar, such as Johnny, a mischievous youth who worships Tifa. Johnny, the owner of a dilapidated cottage, will ask you to help him renovate it in a side quest. Find out how to repair Johnny’s cottage in our guide!

Renovating Johnny’s cottage in FF7 Rebirth

in Final Fantasy VII RebirthYou’ll get a chance to see the characters you met in Midgar again Final Fantasy VII RemakeEspecially when going on Coral region. Indeed, shortly after your arrival Costa del Sol Meanwhile Chapter 6You will come across JohnnyA young man from Sector 7 who is trying to start a new life by running a lodge Costa del Sol. Unfortunately, his establishment is far from 5 (or 7) stars, and you’ll have to help him renovate it as part of a side quest. Johnny’s Cottage Renovation.

By talking with Johnny At the lodge’s reception, you’ll learn that repairs are imminent, but the workers sent to collect the materials are missing. So you have to go to level no Costa Falls Southwest of Costa del Sol To know more. Unfortunately, the Johnny Doubles Materials had to be left behind after a monster attack. Go to the fast travel point of Cable n°1 In front of the waterfall, and collect the materials (pile of wood near the cable).

Repeat the operation for Cables n°2 to n°8 until recovered 8 content. You will find 8 cable locations Coral region On the screenshot below.

turn back Costa FallsAnd Johnny will ask you to find duplicates of them in an abandoned factory west of your position, in the same place Excavation Report 1. You also have to complete it to get it Boiler valve chip.

This is done, synthesize Boiler valve and return the part Johnny. you will need 5 pieces of iron ore, 2 pieces of amethystAnd 2 pieces of zinc ore.

Surprisingly, A Johnny Still missing, and you have to go edge of the desert South of your position to find it.

Then you have to go to the desert to steal his crown from him King Tombariwhich is not possible before the end of Chapter 8: The Golden Saucer.

you will get King Tomb in the Coliseum southeast of Transmission Tower 5 As part of Secret report of the area. This is the recommended level for the fight 31. When the fight starts, it will cast royal favour Who brings retardation To all your characters. Your movement will not be affected, but your ATB bar will increase much slower. You can fix this Rooz or a Speed ​​drinkBut be aware that if you remove the effect from all your characters, the king will cast the same spell again.

As you probably know, the King Tomb Can kill you with a single stab, and you can’t revive a character who has lost consciousness (well yes, but the character who revives him will lose consciousness in return). The Tomberry with whom he will appear Calling subjects In the same way you will be able to attack, so hurry to get rid of them so as not to be unpleasantly surprised.

to steal the crown No King Tomb, you must first put him to grief. Make sure that His attacks miss And launch a series of attacks to increase his fragility gauge. Once he’s shocked, use the skill Flight On his crown to steal it. Euphy Contains related content, but you can also equip it with another character if you prefer to use a different team setup.

Once the crown is in your pocket, all you have to do is carry it Johnny On the edge of the desert. You can then return to the lodge, which will become a fast travel point and a place to display your collection as part of a side story. Johnny’s art collection. To reward you, Johnny The Queen’s Blood card will give you the title 134: Johnny RibambelAnd the relationship with you Euphy will increase