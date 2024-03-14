Joe Biden’s son will be prosecuted for gun possession and purchase

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will be tried in June for the purchase and possession of a gun in 2018, something illegal when the user takes drugs, a Delaware district court announced Wednesday. The process is scheduled for the week of June 3 and 10, but the exact days and duration will be clarified later.

Biden’s son is accused of illegal purchase and possession of firearms

Hunter Biden is charged with three counts related to the purchase and Illegal possession of armsThat can mean up to 25 years in prison, though the penalties are usually less severe for those with no criminal record. According to the indictment, around October 12, 2018, he lied when he claimed he was not using drugs when he purchased a 38-caliber Colt Cobra pistol. Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded not guilty on October 3 and the case has moved forward and will go to trial.

Hunter Biden and his drug addiction