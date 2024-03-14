Joe Biden’s son will be prosecuted for gun possession and purchase
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will be tried in June for the purchase and possession of a gun in 2018, something illegal when the user takes drugs, a Delaware district court announced Wednesday.
The process is scheduled for the week of June 3 and 10, but the exact days and duration will be clarified later.
Hunter Biden is charged with three counts related to the purchase and Illegal possession of armsThat can mean up to 25 years in prison, though the penalties are usually less severe for those with no criminal record.
According to the indictment, around October 12, 2018, he lied when he claimed he was not using drugs when he purchased a 38-caliber Colt Cobra pistol. Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded not guilty on October 3 and the case has moved forward and will go to trial.
Hunter Biden and his drug addiction
The son of the current president has publicly admitted that he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years, which worsened after the death of his brother Beau from a brain tumor in 2015.
The investigation against him was opened in 2018 during the term of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and was used by Republicans to attack the Democratic president.
The trial will coincide with Biden’s election campaign. Both the president and Trump managed to secure the necessary delegates this Tuesday to confirm their candidacies at their respective party conventions in the summer.
It was also reported Wednesday that Hunter Biden has refused to appear at a public hearing next week before a House committee investigating the Bidens for alleged irregularities such as influence peddling to benefit family members in business while he was Barack Obama’s vice president. 2009-2017).
Although Hunter initially said he wanted to make a public appearance rather than a closed-door statement, his lawyers declined because of scheduling issues and because they did not consider the appointment a serious exercise. EFE