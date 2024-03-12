Joe Biden said he was “devastated” after confirming the death of a young American held hostage by Hamas

US President Joe Biden in a file photograph. EFE/EPA/Miriam Ulster



President of the United States, Joe BidenThis was said to be on Tuesday “ruined” After learning the news that Sgt. Itay Chen, Israeli-American Hostage 19 years old, Died during the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

“Our hearts ache today. Jill and I were devastated. Upon learning that the American Itay chain Killed by Hamas during his brutal terrorist attack on October 7,” the president said in a statement released by the White House.

“In December, Itay’s father and brother joined me at the White House, to share the pain And when they faced uncertainty They prayed for the safe return of their loved ones.. No one should have to put up with what they went through for a single day. At the end of our meeting, I had a MenorahA solemn reminder that light will always overcome darkness and evil will not triumph,” the text continues.

“Today, as we join Itay’s parents, siblings and relatives in mourning this tragic loss, we carry this memory in our hearts. And I reaffirm my promise to all the families of the abductees: We are with you. “We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”concludes the statement.

Young Chen served in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade and his body was collected at the Gaza border. Fighting with terrorists during a Hamas attack.

According to The Times of IsraelHis family will not or will not perform the funeral ShivaThe traditional seven days of Jewish mourning, until his body is returned from the Strip.

It is believed that there is Five American hostages survived in between 134 Kidnapping in Gaza.

Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Katzasked the United Nations Security Council on Monday “Put all the pressure you can“Releasing those held hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Katz was addressing the 15-member council, which met to discuss a UN report. “Reasonable Reasons to Believe” During the October 7 Hamas attack, acts of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations.

Israeli border police observe a water fountain decorated with messages and photographs of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip during a patrol in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 12, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

“We ask you to condemn the crimes of sexual violence committed by these barbarians in the name of the Muslim religion,” Katz told the Security Council, “urging the body to put all possible pressure on the Hamas organization to release it immediately and unconditionally.” All kidnapped hostages.”

He called for sanctions against Hamas, accusing it of crimes “Worse than terrorist acts by Al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations” who were targeted by the Security Council.

The Security Council, in resolutions passed in November and December, called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

He is currently in the US. is studying a resolution drafted by Hamas that includes condemnation of the October 7 attack by Hamas “as well as its hostage-taking and sexual violence, including killings, killings of civilians, and rape.”

(With information from Reuters)