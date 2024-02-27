Joe Biden promotes agreement by Israelis to suspend military operations in Gaza during Ramadan

Joe Biden on the set of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York on February 26, 2023. Leah Millis / Reuters

“Ramadan is approaching, and the Israelis have agreed that they will not participate in the activities (military) During Ramadan », Joe Biden said on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” This potential ceasefire” give us(is) Time to get all the hostages out” Being held by Hamas, he added, because “The hostages must be freed”.

“I think if we get this temporary ceasefire, we can change the dynamics and not immediately have a two-state solution, but a process to achieve a two-state solution”, he continued. There has been no confirmation or clarification from the White House since the speech. The extract, which was written by the Associated Press Agency, was not published online until Tuesday morning. In the same broadcast, Mr. Biden also speculated: “I hope next Monday (March 4)We will have a ceasefire”. “My national security adviser tells me we’re close, close, but not there yet”he said.

Mediator countries, Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are trying to negotiate a settlement with Israel and Hamas with a view to a ceasefire. But Israel demands the release of all hostages during the break. Hamas, for its part, is demanding a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and the lifting of the blockade imposed by Israel since 2007. During the October 7, 2023 attack, around 250 people were abducted and taken away. Gaza. According to Israel, 130 hostages are still being held there, 31 of whom are believed to be dead.

Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirms upcoming ground offensive in Rafah

In Beit Lahya, northern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2024. – / AFP

Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the emir of Qatar, a country at the center of negotiation efforts and which hosts several Hamas leaders, begins a two-day state visit to Paris on Tuesday, the French president announced. The Qatari leader is expected to meet Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon at the Elysee, then have dinner with him.

According to Qatar’s official news agency, the emir recently met with Hamas leader Ismail Hanih in Doha and discussed the effort with him. “Intention to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement”. But Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed on Sunday that Israel would soon launch ground operations against Rafah, according to him. “Total Victory” On Hamas in “a few weeks”. A truce will do just that “delay” The aggressive, he emphasized.

The Army made a presentation to the War Cabinet on Monday “Plan for the Evacuation of the Population from the Combat Zone in the Gaza Strip, as well as the Plan for Future Operations”According to the Prime Minister’s Office, without detailing where citizens can seek refuge.

