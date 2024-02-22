Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin ‘crazy son of B…

American President, Joe Bidendescribed its Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the ‘Crazy Son of a Dog’ at a public fundraising event this Wednesday in California’s Bay Area.

“We have that crazy son of a bitch like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said in a brief speech at the event at San. Francisco which was attended by a small group of journalists.

in english, Biden He surprised many by using the three letters SOB, which stands for ‘son of a bitch’, which can be insulted in Spanish as ‘son of a bitch’. This crime once again shows the rivalry between these leaders of two of the most important nations on earth.

A burst of harsh language Joe Biden It follows other occasions in which he has called the Russian president a ‘butcher’ and ‘war criminal’, who ordered the invasion. Ukraine Almost two years ago, in February 2022. This war is not over yet and USA He has expressed his support for the Ukrainian cause on numerous occasions.

US will impose new sanctions on Russia

President Biden It also said the United States would announce a new and stronger sanctions package on Friday Russia For the death in jail of an opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that an American union official has used this insult to refer to a particular person. In a slip, when he had an open microphone in January 2022, Biden Called the journalist ‘son of a dog’ Fox News. It is worth mentioning here that the presidential election will be held this year USAWhere Biden could seek a second term representing the Democrats.

