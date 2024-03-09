Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump after meeting with Hungarian Viktor Orbán

Brendan Smialowski / AFP Brendan Smialowski / AFP When Viktor Orbán (left), the authoritarian Hungarian prime minister, and Donald Trump met in Florida, Joe Biden took the opportunity to confront his opponent in the upcoming US presidential election.

UNITED STATES – He dreams of returning to the White House and spares no effort to show that his ideas are spreading around the world. After meeting Argentinian Javier Millais in late February, Donald Trump appeared this Friday, March 8: in the company of Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister, another authoritarian and reactionary leader. The closeness was immediately condemned by Joe Biden, who wanted to highlight the failings of his rival for the US presidential election in November.

Viktor Orbán really has his ” good friend Donald Trump is one of the rare leaders in Europe to congratulate the Republican candidate in November’s presidential election against Hungarian Prime Minister Democrat Joe Biden in his stronghold of Florida.

Between support and tolerance for Putin

What was the last city warning about? ” Do you know who he’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago today? », Joe Biden told his supporters during a campaign rally. “ Hungary’s Orbán, who has clearly declared that he does not believe democracy works and wants to (establish) a dictatorship. ” And the state’s Democratic chief added, in keeping with his campaign rhetoric: ” I see a future where we protect democracy, not undermine it. »

Joe Biden also once again condemned comments made by his predecessor in the White House, 77, who, in his view, encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries. A point where Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán still come together, Hungary is the only member of the European Union that has maintained close ties with the Kremlin despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Viktor Orbán refuses to send any military aid to Ukraine and regularly calls for a ceasefire, convinced that Kiev cannot win. In the same vein, Donald Trump is pushing his supporters in Congress to block $60 billion in American military aid to Kiev, which has been defended by President Joe Biden.

Hungary is banking on Trump’s return to business

On Friday evening, Viktor Orbán posted a photo of himself with the former president on Facebook with Trump chanting in the caption: “ Make America Great Again “(or” Let’s make America great again “).

” The visit focused on building ties between American and Hungarian conservatives and the benefits that could come from the election of President Trump in November. », declared AFP Gladden Papin, a close associate of Viktor Orbán, confirming that the meeting did indeed take place.

” We’re not playing dice, it’s just that betting on the return of President Donald Trump is the only sensible approach for Hungary. », Viktor Orbán announced earlier in the week.

