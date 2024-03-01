Jessica Chastain’s favorite fresh lip balm is on sale today

Photo courtesy of Fresh, Photo by Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When we heard that Jessica Chastain’s go-to lip balm was on sale, our ears immediately perked up. The cult favorite Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm has hundreds of five-star reviews for its super smooth glide and long-lasting moisture, and you can get it on sale today for 25 percent off.

The actress, known for her bright smile and effortless glamour, recommended the best-selling lip treatment in an interview with The Strategist, saying, “I love that it’s not sticky. I find some lip balms can be a little sticky, and I have a pet peeve that if my hair gets stuck on it, it’s not something I want to wear. This seems only natural: I love the smell; It’s kind of sweet.”

Its formula includes grapeseed oil, vitamin E and apricot kernel oil, all key ingredients to lock in long-lasting hydration for a plump pout. It also contains sugar, which helps with gentle (and sweet-tasting) exfoliation, and it comes in a big pot, so you’ll have plenty of product on standby for those chapped and chapped lips emergency moments. If mango isn’t your favorite flavor, no problem — the lip balm also comes in other delicious flavors, including coconut, caramel, and watermelon.

Customers love its instant transformative formula, especially in the colder months. One tester said, “I have eight of these and always keep one in rotation. I don’t always pan lip products but I do use them regularly. I love him so much. ” One Ulta shopper, who says they’ve always relied on lip balms, wrote, “Fresh Sugar Mango is on a different level and provides rich hydration that really relieves dryness and chapping of stubborn lips.”

While the deal has only just begun, with such a built-in fanbase, we doubt the stock will last long.

