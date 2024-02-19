Jérôme Rothen is disgusted by Clement Turpin’s behavior

This weekend, Ligue 1 was once again hit by significant refereeing errors. Especially with the start of the 22nd day of Ligue 1, where several incidents in the game during OL-Nice raised the alarm. Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivière openly criticized Clément Turpin’s behaviour. This Monday, adviser Jerome Rothen weighed in on the blow, explaining that Mr Turpin had been putting pressure on the VAR ahead of the meetings.

After the rest of this announcement

“Mr. Turpin is not good (…) he is in a box like Stephanie Frapart, we put him in a box and we don’t even see what he does on weekends anymore. You see it week after week, they do stupid things. And often Mr. Turpin is that. Mr. Turpin, who thinks he is someone else, gives instructions. And I know because I was told, he gives instructions before the match: “VAR, you don’t call me for anything”. So there’s incredible pressure on the boys, they don’t take their responsibilities and don’t want to be called because they don’t want to offend Mr Turpin.”It blurted out on the airwaves RMCThe French do not take kindly to arbitration.