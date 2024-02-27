Jenna Ortega shines in a mini-dress with a plunging neckline and reveals herself in a new, bolder light.

It’s a complete fad and we’re not going to complain about it, because it’s also a complete success. After embracing her character’s goth chic aesthetic on the show Wednesday From Netflix, Jenna Ortega now swears by white to impress the eyes, chaining the 100% black look. But she is by no means an angel, dressing her refined outfits with a sexy touch every time. In recent months, the 21-year-old actress has stepped out in equally sultry corset dresses with visible lingerie or transparent skirts under white lace nude dresses.

Jenna Ortega causes a stir in a mega low-cut Valentino dress

But Jenna Ortega’s latest look is perhaps the most daring we’ve seen her so far. This Thursday, January 11, during a preview of his film The Miller’s Girl As part of the 35th edition of the Palm Springs Film Festival, the star grabbed attention White mini dress with very revealing neckline. The peak of this divine Made by Valentino In fact was just made up Two small straps made of flowers and thus partially revealed the beautiful brunette’s bosom. With its very short length, this dress from the Italian luxury label’s spring-summer 2024 collection also highlights the actress’s beautiful legs.

Always dressed by celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez, Jenna Ortega has been wearing a little more risque lately, like transparent or especially low-cut dresses. While she celebrated her 21st birthday a few months ago, the former heroine of Saga scream It seems that she wants to show herself in a new light, more sexy and glamorous. Which she did very stylishly with this mini-dress that didn’t come off too high. An equally romantic look, Jenna Ortega accessorized with white heeled pumps, a cat model by Christian Louboutin, to highlight her beautiful legs and a white choker.