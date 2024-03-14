Jadon Sancho’s unlikely return to the limelight

It was tough, but Borussia Dortmund got through it. After the first-leg draw, the German vice-champions looked to build on their form at home on the European scene to beat PSV Eindhoven, who are currently unsettled in the league. Despite the advantage on the scoreboard, the yellow and black faced an adventurous Dutch team in the second half. However, for Terzic’s men there was an essential guarantee, namely a victory synonymous with qualification for the quarter-finals of C1. But before Marco Reus definitively sealed his side’s success in added time, another man distinguished himself by guiding the marsupials: Jadon Sancho.

Established on the left, the English winger did not hesitate to shine. Early in the match where the German club were determined to make up the difference to beat their opponents, the on-loan from Manchester United took advantage of Julian Brandt’s 20m serve and got onto his good foot before unleashing a low finish. A strike that left no chance for Walter Benitez, covered by his defenders when the ball started (1-0, 3rd). Undeterred by this score from an early start, the London native felt himself grow wings. Incapacitated during the first act, Jadon Sancho put Gus Till and then Jordan Tez, his main antagonists, through hell. His percussion suffered and his teammates did not hesitate to call him out on numerous occasions.

Jadon Sancho on the road to redemption?

Back in Germany this winter, Jadon Sancho was slow to find the net again. The great architect of BVB’s narrow victory at Bremen (2-1) last weekend in the Championship, the 23-year-old winger is now the joint top English scorer in Bundesliga history with Tony Woodcock (a former Cologne striker in the 1980s). , confirmed his improvement by scoring in front of his home crowd this time in the European Cup. Although he suffered a physical blow in the second half, being replaced in the 75th minute of the game by Marco Reus after complaining about his right thigh, the Briton seems to be slowly regaining his senses. Above all, it gains momentum in the competition which is well suited to it. Having not played a Champions League match since November 2021, the Englishman now has a record of 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 appearances in the competition.

“I knew from the start of the match that we would play to win. I am very happy to score for my friends. As soon as I returned, I told myself that Signal Iduna Park represents a special place, where I made my name and where I built my reputation. I am with a team that believes in me, the coach told me not to put too much pressure on myself. Gradually, I am regaining consciousness”enjoyed the 23-year-old winger in the air Sports, awarded the Man of the Match title by UEFA. Jadon Sancho gave his first response to his detractors on Wednesday evening after being unwanted by Manchester United and not immune to criticism after his return to the Rhine. If his recent displays are likely to turn heads, the main interested party intends to continue his momentum as BVB prepare to experience a pivotal moment in their season.