Jack Black prepares for the Minecraft movie in the best way possible

Jack Black preparing for the role of Steve in the Minecraft movie

With the video game adaptation in the world of Cinema or Television, the ideal for fans is that the actors are familiar with the essence of their characters and the original work to get the franchise in general. However, actors do not necessarily play the titles, but some do so to better interpret their characters and Jack Black He does it for his next film.

The actor, singer, YouTuber and celebrity has recently appeared in several video game films, including Super Mario Bros. film And BorderlandsAnd he’ll be shooting a third soon: MinecraftIn which he will play the lead role, Steve.

When it was confirmed Jack Black will play Steve In the film MinecraftThe actor appeared with a book that suggested that he was unfamiliar with the world of this series, but the truth was quite different, because the actor takes his role very seriously where he plays and studies his work in depth. Mojang and property Microsoft.

Jack Black played Minecraft?

“I have been literally exclusive Minecraft During the last month and a half. only Minecraft all the time. I’m in a little movie called minecraft. I don’t want to brag, but it’s something important,” expressed black.

This is not the first time black He plays in capacity, but he played it years ago thanks to his kids, who were big fans of the game and wanted to be on the same page and make it a topic of conversation.

“So, I studied a lot, learned a lot and got very involved in building houses and digging tunnels. Now that I’m back at it, it’s great,” commented the actor IGN.

According to blackThe most important thing he must learn is to get home as quickly as possible, “because you don’t want to wait until night falls without shelter.”

Unfortunately, no fans Minecraft Have to be patient, as it will not be available in the room 2024But the good news is that it already has a release date: April 4 next year.