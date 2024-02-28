USA

Ivan Cantu, the Latino sentenced to death who will be executed this Wednesday in Texas and who claims to be innocent

image source, Courtesy of Matt Duff.

caption,

Ivan Cantu maintains that he is innocent.

  • author, Drafting
  • role, BBC News World

“I am innocent”. That’s the phrase Ivan Cantu has repeated over and over during the 22 years he’s been on death row in Texas, United States.

The Mexican-born man is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection this Wednesday at Huntsville State Penitentiary.

In a case that sparked a heated debate about justice and the death penalty in the United States, Cantu was convicted of the murders of his cousin, James Mosqueda, 27, and his girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 22, in Dallas. In the year 2000.

Human rights organizations denounced irregularities in the legal process and demanded that the convictions be reversed so that their procedural situation could be fully reviewed.

