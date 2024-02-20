“It’s too big”, Daniel Riolo resented the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset

RMC Sport editor Daniel Riolo is wary of OM’s choice to appoint Jean-Louis Gasset as their new coach, at the center of a crisis season that has not come to them.

Marcelino, interim Jacques Abardonado, Gennaro Gattuso and now Jean-Louis Gasset. OM will appoint a fourth coach to its bench at the center of a season of sporting crisis, something Daniel Riolo did not initially envision. “We thought we had come out of this crisis a bit because we had a good season for two years and we were thinking about the form of consistency of results, 2nd place, 3rd place,” recalls the editorial RMC Sport. “We started to have almost blind faith in the leaders and we are very disappointed with what is happening this year. To get here, it has been a terrible road to reach a position in the rankings that is unattainable, the players have lost everything. Confidence and This open crisis that has given rise to another coaching departure, a president who no longer knows what to do, a brand new sporting director who has just arrived, Mehdi Benatia, who already finds himself faced with decisions he may not have made. “We didn’t expect to make it. And there we are already facing a huge unknown, which is the end of the season. It’s the end of February and there’s a big question mark.”

“Atmosphere of settling scores”

The journalist looks back at the various profiles of the coaches who succeeded one another on the bench this season, without succeeding in pulling the group up. “First we had Marcelino who was a kind of spiritual father to Pablo Longoria. We told ourselves that the understanding between the two was going to be perfect and it was almost immediately a disaster. The Champions League against Panathinaikos, eliminated in the play-offs in August, finally It was a setback from which OM never recovered. Marcelino, in any case, never recovered from it. He went against the wall and followed Gattuso. Not that he has a huge CV but we said with his personality, he Was going to promote the team and not at all. There was a small dynamic at one point but that didn’t last long and there we get the feel of Michel’s OM again from the Vilas end. The boss, the OM that disappoints the public, the public that gets angry. Gattuso, he was fired but he fired himself, he fired himself because he didn’t have any more ideas, now he doesn’t know which team to field. I’m not his to put 100% responsibility on his back. Opinion Because players today are also responsible, I think we are with a group of players who are not together. I think when Pau Lopez said that there are players who don’t deserve to wear this jersey, we clearly understood that we had an atmosphere of settling scores, so it’s not a good sign for the end of the season at all. . We had to find a firefighter and there came the name of Jean-Louis Gasset. It is a huge surprise. It’s so amazing that we don’t even know what to think about it.”

They insist on the choice of Gassett, who arrived in Marseille on Monday evening, a few weeks after resigning from his position as Ivory Coast coach during the African Cup of Nations. “We knew very quickly that it would be the French coach and provisional because obviously, they are already in the process of rebuilding for next year,” continues Riolo. “The French coach and who was going to accept a three-month mission just to promote the team and we will ask him to place in the rankings because I don’t even know if OM is aiming for a place in the European Cup. Certainly, deep down, that’s what we hope for. It’s the same, but it’s still going to be complicated. And there, we were going through the names, we’ve been checking since this morning, and Jean-Louis Gasset, that’s the grandfather who’s coming for the mission. He’s out of CAN. comes, it was terrible, where he was fired precisely because the group, mentally, could not cope with the demand. And here it is supposed to promote OM. Actually I repeat, it So big that I can’t even have an opinion. I can’t even say that it will be horrible, that it won’t make it. I tell myself that in any case, it will go through a crisis of conscience among the players so that Jean-Louis Gasset did it. The season ends well to find out if he can or not.His last experiences are not great.He already worked as a firefighter in Saint Etienne. Uh Two grandfathers on Adventure Ivory Coast, Flop and OM, Ghislain Printant, DuPont and DuPont. We know Pablo Longoria never wanted to make the Frenchman, so obviously that default choice hurts.”

Daniel Riolo finally ends on the fate of Pablo Longoria, president of OM, written in dotted lines. “I think at the end of the season, McCourt will have to make a decision whether or not to continue with Longoria. Does Longoria want to continue? That’s the big unknown. The rest of March, April, May will be very. Hot on OM and decisions very will be important.”