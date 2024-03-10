Business
It’s now free to replace your pink paper license with the new card format model
In the interest of harmonization between different European countries, driving licenses issued in France since 2013 are made of plastic and in bank card format. As for the famous three-part pink paper previously awarded, it must be replaced by drivers from January 20, 2033.
Advertisement Your content continues below
While the transition to a new license was previously limited to three scenarios (theft, loss and termination) and a bill of 25 euros, the process has been greatly simplified.
In fact, the National Agency for Secure Title (ANTS) website now offers to replace your old license with a card format model free of charge.
To do this, simply go to the ANTS website and follow the steps below:
- Log in to your France Connect account or with your ANTS account;
- in the section Start a new process onlineClick above Permission to drive ;
- Press the button I begin the request ;
- choose I request to produce driving license title ;
- Touch the button keep going ;
- Indicate for whom the request is being made (major or exempt minor/minor);
- Check for part About that on option Title Renewal ;
- choose Replacing a damaged license or 3-fold folding license For reasons of renewal;
- Indicate whether a medical examination is necessary or not (if in doubt, click the button ? for information on this topic);
- Press the button Next step ;
- Follow the latest instructions to finalize the process including sending supporting documents, ID photo and information about your marital status or your address.