It’s now free to replace your pink paper license with the new card format model

In the interest of harmonization between different European countries, driving licenses issued in France since 2013 are made of plastic and in bank card format. As for the famous three-part pink paper previously awarded, it must be replaced by drivers from January 20, 2033.

While the transition to a new license was previously limited to three scenarios (theft, loss and termination) and a bill of 25 euros, the process has been greatly simplified.

In fact, the National Agency for Secure Title (ANTS) website now offers to replace your old license with a card format model free of charge.

To do this, simply go to the ANTS website and follow the steps below: