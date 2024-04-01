Game news It’s not just Mario and Zelda on Nintendo Switch: proof with these cult video games on sale up to -80% off

Nintendo Switch doesn’t have to be just Mario and Zelda! Proof with these very good video games, with more than impressive titles in the media among them.

Rayman Legends: The Before Mario Wonder

Before Super Mario Bros. Wonder does not end the significant lack of two-dimensional platform games, one of the references in this field was embodied by Rayman Legends. First released in August 2013, it benefited from a port to the Nintendo Switch on September 12, 2017. An edition that doesn’t revolutionize the content but allows players to enjoy a great title on a portable console.

Buy Rayman Legends for €7.99 on the Nintendo eShop instead of €39.99 (-80% off).

Even more than five years after its release, Rayman Legends is an experience worth trying. Especially for those tempted by Super Mario Bros. Awesome! The title benefits from a top-notch graphic universe and soundscape, extremely rich level design, and the ability to play alone or with others. Enough to extend the platform game adventure on Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 2: One of the most influential video games, quite simply

Diablo 2 is undoubtedly one of the most influential video games of its genre. When it was released in the early 21st century, it created codes that continue to exist 20 years later. Fans of role-playing games, and Hacken Slash in particular, give it a special place. It is thanks to their enthusiasm that Blizzard decided to give it a luxurious facelift in 2020, through the work of Vicarious Visions.

Buy Diablo 2: Reborn on Nintendo eShop for €13.19 instead of €39.99 (-67% off)

In its 2021 review, the JV editorial team explains that “Rarely has a game lived up to its name so well” In fact, the remastered version is subtitled “Resurrection” and is technically as well as artistically superb. To keep up with the times, the emphasis is on game optimization with the controller (though inventory management): on the Nintendo Switch, if not a video game, So a reference to a role-playing game is enough to appreciate it, especially if it’s cheap.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: One of the best early games of 2024

It’s not the biggest promotion in this selection but it’s no less exciting considering it’s a game that was released less than three months ago. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released late last January and positioned itself as one of the best early games of the year. Ubisoft Bordeaux rehabilitates Prince of Persia in a 2D action game/platform formula that won’t please everyone but does things well.

Buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo eShop for €29.99 instead of €49.99 (-40% off)

Rated 16/20 on JV, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers “A very successful cocktail between combat, exploration, platforming and puzzles” It by no means revolutionizes the Metroidvania genre it fits into, but it does create an experience that’s not alienating for fans of the genre. For others who are curious but not necessarily fans, it should be emphasized that “Lots of customization elements” is available to improve your experience in terms of difficulty.

Doom: Father of FPS

As we saw with Diablo 2, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t just rhyme with the general public and no-brainer video games. Like Hacken Slash previously named, Doom is undoubtedly one of the most influential video games of all time: it is to him that we owe the formula of FPS (First Person Shooter) ), or that first-person shooter. Just bright.

Buy Doom for €7.99 instead of €39.99 (-80% off). Or Doom Eternal on Nintendo eShop for €11.99 instead of €29.99 (-60% off) “”

On the occasion of a blockbuster drop on the Nintendo eShop, it’s the remake of Doom (released in 2016) that’s the subject of an interesting drop so that those curious about history are interested in the title. Two years later, it is Doom Eternal that takes the license with an episode with many more qualities than its predecessor. It’s good, it’s also on promotion.

DBZ Kakrot

Sad year for Dragon Ball fans. They had to say goodbye to the creator of the work, Akira Toriyama. He is considered the father of shonen and it is certain that his influence will continue in the years to come. In any case, Dragon Ball exists and fans should eagerly await Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which recently benefited from a major gameplay sequence. To be patient, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot could be the solution

Buy Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for €14.99 on Nintendo eShop instead of €59.99 (-75% off)

If it suffers from a number of flaws, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot shines with its staging, the thoroughness of its adaptation (all narrative arcs are covered), as well as its inherent care. Its lifespan of about forty hours (if you play with the side effects) promises fans of the saga to appreciate “This adventure has yet been told 1000 times“

