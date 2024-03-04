“It’s going to be very difficult”, Naughty Dog’s next game will be so ambitious that it will cause anxiety for teams

when naughty dog Decided to make a game, fans usually expect to see heavy content, and since then it’s been pretty normal Neil Druckmann accustomed us to great artBe it the one with the name The Last of Us first or its sequel, The Last of Us 2, which caused a lot of buzz after its release.

And if the studio no longer has to prove it’s one of the big ones, We must believe that there is one last cartridge left to play for our co-president.

Naughty Dog’s next game too ambitious?

While The Last of Us Online was canceled and appears to be the studio’s most ambitious title to date, according to the latest comments from Naughty Dog’s co-president, Neil DruckmanSo it looks like the next game, which we strongly suspect to be The Last of Us 3, is “ Very ambitious » And then, according to him, ” The really hard parts “

In any case, that’s what he told the content creator Logically speaking (by Gamespot), and if the task ahead once again seems formidable, he knows the work required here won’t be easy, but his team still seems invested, if not more so.

I actually accepted knowing that it would be very difficult. I know this will stress some team members. How can I make this an enjoyable experience for myself and everyone else on the team? Neil Druckman



Despite the task ahead, Neal has reason to find solace despite everything. As we told you, his team is still invested, and according to him, Studio veteran Kurt Margenau makes new decisions and the latter will introduce “ A passionate proposition », which our co-president would have greatly appreciated.

He recently did something on this new game. He really stepped up and gave this impassioned speech. And I was very proud. It amazes me to see others rise to the occasion in this truly beautiful way. I enjoy it a lot these days. And helping mentor people and seeing them express themselves through art. Neil Druckman



Succession guaranteed at Naughty Dog?

Following this, Neil Druckmann got to talk about his future on Naughty Dog But in the world of video games. And if this new project is a new (big) source of stress, it could be the last, or at least one, game of this magnitude. Indeed, for the future, he wants to offer iterations that are no longer exclusively triple A stamped and therefore less stressful, and above all, to be able to return to real family life with his children.

Managing so many people and multiple studios around the world is very stressful. You were talking about entering a new phase in your life where your children are the priority, and I am in a similar situation where my children are the priority. I know my daughter is 13 now and I feel like life is taking her away from me. I know that time is limited, so it’s very precious to me, and I don’t want to waste it when they want to spend time with me, and that’s the first thing. I’m at a point in my life where we’re starting to think about what the end game is. When is it time to stop? So I find myself moving to something more low-key and less stressful, which still allows me to have that creative outlet. (…) I started thinking about how many more games I have to play, and it’s not that many. Neil Druckman



In any case, we are almost sure that the next title of Naughty Dog will live up to our expectations, but we must not forget to think about ourselves above all and above all, protect ourselves from all the possible stress that comes from this and avoid doing so. crunch