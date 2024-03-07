Its factory vandalism will have a major impact on the Model Y in Europe and the company’s finances

It’s time to take stock just days after an act of vandalism hit the Tesla factory in Berlin. The latter will ultimately cost the American manufacturer more than expected, as claimed by a German far-left group. The reason is the discontinuation of European production of the brand’s best-selling Model Y.

It looks like everything is going well, or almost for Tesla. The company broke its sales record in 2023, with a Model Y that was the most registered car in the world that year. Certainly, it has now allowed itself to be overtaken by BYD in the last quarter of 2023, but nothing is certain.

Very heavy damage

However, all is not rosy even for Elon Musk’s firm, which has launched a new version of its electric SUV dedicated to professionals. And for good reason, the brand has just been targeted by a sabotage operation by a German far-left group called the Vulcan Group. Later, a nearby pylon was set on fire Berlin GigafactoryDepriving it of electricity and forcing production to stop.

Two days after the incident, things are still not back to normal at the factory, which is still suspended. According to the British agency ReutersTill then electricity should not be supplied to the site Next March 17, at least. Information confirmed by the company’s spokesperson, which apparently must have cost him dearly. In addition to losses, the firm will have to face heavy damage for this reason Production discontinued.

Andre Thierigue, senior director of the Tesla factory, relayed through the Chinese site That houseThe amount will be later Several hundred million euros. In fact, the factory usually produces no less than that 1,000 cars per day, Model Ys for the moment only. Which causes huge delivery delays for European customers. Thus, the company expects lower sales, which is directly linked to this act of vandalism.

While Wall Street estimated around 489,000 deliveries during the first quarter of 2024, this figure was ultimately revised downward. 421,100 to go down. Which, however, should benefit its rival BYD, which sold 526,409 cars in the 4th quarter of 2023, while Elon Musk’s firm sold 484,507 cars.

significant stress

This act of vandalism was clearly strongly condemned by Elon Musk, who later said “ Very stupid” It’s part of a context Tensions around the Berlin factory, whose construction began in 2019 and is in service since March 2022. At present, it employs about 11,500 employees and covers no less than 300 hectares. However, that must change as the firm’s director wants Expand product site.

A decision that did not fail to provoke a backlash from environmental organizations and other protest groups. The factory has been accused of exceeding pollution standards, particularly with regard to water contamination. In addition, the local population recently voted against its expansion, which does not stop Elon Musk from continuing on his way. The company is also considering setting up another factory in another European country.

Our Giga Berlin-Brandenburg team sent me a long list of public facts, so I thought I'd share a few of them. The whole point of @You are here To create innovative zero emission products and promote sustainable energy/transportation. But to do it well, we also focus on… – Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) March 6, 2024

To be able to see it, you must accept the use made by Twitter with your data which may be used for the following purposes: allowing you to view and share content with social media, promoting the development and improvement of Humanoid and its products. partners, display ads personalized to you in relation to your profile and activity, define a personalized advertising profile, measure the performance of ads and content on this site, and measure this site’s audience (learn more) I accept everything Manage my preferences

Already in May 2021, the Vulcan Group was already engaged in an act of sabotage, Cut the power supply to the Gigafactory During its construction. At the time, Brandenburg’s Industry Minister Jörg Steinbach expressed his support for Tesla and promised to prevent this from happening again. continued X (formerly Twitter), Rohan Patel, head of political affairs for the brand, also spoke. He points out that the German factory is one of the most durable in the world with some facts.

It emphasizes the fact that the latter does not produce less than that 8 MWh of electricity due to solar panels installed on its roof and which it recycles “Up to 100% water use”. In addition, according to a company spokesperson, the latter has planted less than 300 hectares of forest since its establishment in Germany.