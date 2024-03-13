It’s carnage for Didier Deschamps

Last call before the big departure. Before selecting his group to play Euro 2024 in Germany, Didier Deschamps is entitled to one last gathering, with friendlies against Germany and Chile planned for March. But the national coach won’t really be able to review the team comprehensively due to numerous absences due to injuries. If we compare with the last selection, dating from November, three men are already unavailable (Boubaker Kamara and Kingsea Komen are long-term injuries, Adrien Rabiot recently affected with Juventus Turin).

To these, we must add Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku. The latter, struck again in the thigh, must be very tight for this gathering, which will serve as the ultimate life-size test. It is not just injuries that are poisoning the national coach’s life. A keen observer of his men’s performance, Deschamps was able to spot certain mistakes. We think that, for example, Deyot Upamecano, in trouble at Bayern, Randall Kolo Muani, in all positions at PSG and away from necessity, Jean-Clair Todibo and Kafran Thuram, OGC Nice or Mike Magnan again are not very alive. , a little less decisive with AC Milan.

Opportunities for some

For friendlies against Germany and Chile, Deschamps will have to clarify certain cases to avoid brain tumors. What about the right-back, where neither Jules Kounde, who continues to play in this position with FC Barcelona, ​​nor Jonathan Klose, whose attitude was called into question at Marseille, has really been convincing? There are a few alternative solutions, with Malo Gusto proving as inconsistent as Chelsea in the Premier League so far and Sacha Boy failing to capitalize on his move to Bayern Munich, recently injured.

What about the midfield, where the necessary Tchoumeny, Kamavinga, Rabiot and Griezmann (with Deschamps in the middle) can be slotted in behind? Matteo Guendozzi, who became a starter at Lazio Rome, can hope for a folding seat, while Fofana scored points during the last rally. Finally, in attack, Coman’s absence could open the door for Bradley Barcola, who shone with PSG for a few weeks before dropping a note recently.