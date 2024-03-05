It’s awesome, 200,000 players make an epic assault on a planet

About 200,000 Helldivers 2 players unite to try to rid a planet of automatons. An epic attack from the community which unfortunately ended in a dismal failure.

Palworld made its mark earlier in the year with phenomenal success on Steam, despite the massive releases surrounding it. Another game is also making a splash at the moment, even if the wait around it seems huge: it’s Helldivers 2.

Arrowhead titles available on PS5 and PC cause a sensation and attract thousands of players every day. Knowing that unity is the power in this cooperative shooter, About 200,000 people gathered to storm the planet Veld.

About 200,000 Helldivers 2 players unite to liberate a planet

In Helldivers 2, players must work together to accomplish their objectives. The shooter allows you to form a squad of four players to attack enemy planets or defend your territories.

Helldivers 2 requires coordination not only with its immediate allies – in particular, because friendly fire is mandatorily activated – but also with players around the world. Indeed, the super-Earth resistance fighters must all work together to defend and liberate the planet. The success of these objectives depends on the actions of the entire community.

This is why about 200,000 people decided to attack the planet Veld, as revealed by the community-created helldivers.io site, which allows you to follow the intergalactic war in real time. A region in the hands of the automatons, the game’s most dangerous enemies, demands such an armada. Unfortunately, the players faced a crushing defeat against the powerful robots.

Note that on March 4, about 190,000 people tried to free Fenrir III, still without success. At least Arrowhead shows that Helldivers 2 servers can support a huge flow of players simultaneously.

The arrival of a mod to control mecha in Helldivers 2 will make more players want to explore cooperative TPS on PC or PS5. You can also start by finding the first opus (which is not required to start Helldivers 2). Very different with its isometric view, but still qualitative.