Game news “It’s a little weird”: The arrival of this Xbox video game on Switch and PS5 answers the question that divides fans

You’ve surely heard the news, but Microsoft has finally decided to open up a bit more and port some of its video games to the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. As a result, many wondered if we would see an Xbox logo on this platform when the respective titles launched…

The first port that talks to people

This is definitely one of the big news at the start of the year: Microsoft Gaming has really decided to open up even more and bring some of its exclusives to the competition. For the moment, no Starfield or Indiana Jones claimed as rumors, but Four video games are coming to PS5 and/or Switch: Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Hi-Rush (left), Grounded (center) and Sea of ​​Thieves (right)

A first and a nice batch of Xbox titles, the first of which recently became available on the PlayStation Store and Switch eShop: This is Pentiment, a role-playing and adventure game developed by Obsidian Entertainment.The studio was bought by Microsoft in 2018 and specializes in RPGs (Fallout New Vegas or The Outer Worlds come from its corridors).

For once, this is a great opportunity for PS5 players, an adventure that proves to be particularly original and fresh. Especially for its artistic style and its graphic touch directly inspired by the literary works of the Middle Ages.

But with this release, one question remained: Are we going to see the “Xbox Game Studio” jingle when launching a game on your PlayStation 5?

Sanity above all?

We have to admit that seeing the Xbox logo from your PS5 or Switch is enough to make you smile… and for now, it won’t. Well, not exactly. If you were expecting to find an Xbox logo somewhere at Pentment’s launch, this is simply missing: Perhaps it’s a deal between Sony and Microsoft, with the former flatly refusing to allow its rival to appear publicly on its endorsement, but we don’t know much about it as it is. in space, However, we have another mention: of “Microsoft Corporation”.

On the other hand (and fortunately), “Xbox Game Studio” is still mentioned at the beginning of the new part of Pentiment, as in the original title. Because hey, yes, if this game exists, it’s thanks to the Xbox branch that Obsidian Entertainment has been directly related to for six years… and it would be unfair not to mention it, according to more than one internet user. .

Regarding Bethesda games that will be released on PS5 or Switch like Hi-Fi Rush, So we should see a simple Bethesda logo and not Xbox…and we imagine it will be the same for future Activision-Blizzard releases!