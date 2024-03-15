It’s a can’t-miss video game event: it’s replacing E3 now, and we finally know when it’s happening

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the major video game event that was E3 had a hard time recovering. However, players were still treated to a new summer event instead, and we finally know the date of its new edition.

E3 is dead…

If you’ve been following video game news for many years, you obviously know E3. contraction of Electronic Entertainment ExpoThe event was previously held every summer Los Angeles and served as a veritable final meeting place for players and exclusive press. For a few days, the biggest manufacturers and developers of consoles and video games gathered there to present their current projects and thus unveil the future of the industry. Unfortunately, while it holds a special place in the hearts of many players, E3 officially announced its finale last December:

After more than two decades of E3s, each one bigger than the last, it’s time to say goodbye.

Thanks for the memories.

GGWP

It must be said that it has been several years since this event last happened, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns.. But apart from that, we must also remember that communication methods have changed a lot in recent years and publishers and manufacturers now use their own communication channels to advertise. After that it became less and less useful for them to spend huge sums of money to reserve a spot at a trade show dedicated to the world’s biggest video games. If the decision was heartbreaking for many enthusiasts, it ultimately didn’t surprise many a few months ago. Fortunately, another similar phenomenon emerged to take its place.

Long live the Summer Game Fest!

Despite the end of E3 and the arrival of presentation videos dedicated to this or that publisher, such as State of Play, Nintendo Direct and other Xbox games showcases, people still appreciate the favorable period for major announcements of the video game industry, and Geoff Keighley It is well understood. Besides introducing the ritual of Game awards Every winter for 10 years and to take the opportunity to unveil some big announcements, the American presenter also decided to organize its own summer event to follow in the footsteps of the old E3. Baptized Summer Game FestThe latter is usually an opportunity to discover the whole range of new features that await players in the coming months and years, and The closing date for this year’s edition is:

It was through Geoff Keighley’s Twitter account that we learned the information: The 2024 Summer Games Fest will take place on Friday 7 June at 10pm French time. You’ll be able to follow it live on YouTube and possibly the official event channel on Twitch. If it is still a bit early to know exactly what we can hope to see there, some are already imagining the news of the most anticipated games of the moment such as for example Grand Theft Auto VI, Hades II Or again, let’s be crazy, Hollow Knight: Silksong. In any case, trust us to tell you what will happen there at that moment.