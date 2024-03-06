It will not be possible to reactivate Google Maps links in Google Search, which disappeared due to DMA 🆕

Updated on March 5, 2024 : Google has published a blog post that we will come back to in another news story. Clarifications in the original news made it possible to activate the connection between services (including Google Maps) for search suggestions, but a source tells us that the interaction with Google Maps maps disappears for good. A change that was confirmed by Google to our colleagues Numerama. Clearly, the Google Maps link will no longer be available at the top of the search window and the displayed map will not provide any interaction.

To comply with the DMA, a European regulation that comes into effect on March 6, Google has changed its search engine in Europe. For the moment, the most visible point concerns Google Maps, Google’s mapping service: if you search for an address, Google (in Europe) will only display a static image that is impossible to interact with.

Google Maps links on this search are not clickable.

From March 6, it will be possible to reactivate the old operation – with clickable links – by explicitly allowing Google to interconnect between its services. If you have a Google account — this is a prerequisite — you must go to it Manage your Google Account By clicking on your account icon, then in Data and Privacy And finally in Related Google Services (Or just click this link).

Links Between Services.

On this page, you’ll be able to link to various services, including Search and Google Maps. It’s also possible for YouTube, Google Play and others to do this, depending on what information you want to give Google. It should be noted that the selections made on the page will be taken into account only from March 6, and that for a few days, the connection between Google (the search engine) and Google Maps is broken.