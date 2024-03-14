It will be mandatory for certain vehicles to install these cameras from summer

Big news for motorists: European regulations in the near future require vehicles to be equipped with safety systems that will predict signs of drowsiness or driver distraction. From summer 2024, certain automobile models will already be affected by this obligation.

The ambition of zero deaths on the EU’s roads by 2050 looks set to impose an even faster timetable for new safety measures. From July 7, 2024, “All new automobile models approved by manufacturers in Europe must have a system for direct detection of driver distraction and fatigue conditions”, According to the so-called European regulation “GSR2” (“General Safety Regulation 2”)BFM reports.

“A little long glance at the screen in the center of the dashboard, and the car displays a small “View Road” picture on the dashboard, with lights to draw the driver’s eye again. Driver straight ahead »The same media explains, relating the experience filmed in the test laboratory of the equipment manufacturer Forvia this week.

Advantages of Disruption Detection Cameras

To be honest, “The system should alert the driver when he takes his eyes off the road for more than 3.5 seconds at speeds of 50 km/h and above and for more than 6 seconds between 20 and 50 km/h”. This period of time corresponds to the maximum disruption threshold set by the regulations, the source further explained. And “The search,” mentions the same source, “must be possible day and night.” This will therefore improve the so called old systems “Driver Monitoring System” (DMS) that certain vehicles are equipped with from 2022.

Thanks for doing this “Different types of sensors on the steering wheel or other parts of the vehicle” To find the status of the driver. “They were able to determine or estimate based on the movement of the steering wheel (…) whether the driver might seem distracted or inattentive, or even the onset of drowsiness. With these regulatory developments, this will become mandatory in Europe and become more widespread.Ayla Vanden Driesch, business development manager for driver assistance systems at Forvia, told BFM.

All new cars will be affected by summer 2026

Specifically, the innovation involves equipping vehicles with infrared cameras “Able to detect different points of the face: head position, orientation, but especially at eye level, eyelid closure or blink rate”Ayla Vanden Driessche continues.

“Once these parameters were assessed, the vehicle immediately issued a signal to us to reopen our eyes and return to our driving”, she points out again. And vehicle signals will become more insistent if driver corrections are not taken into account. “By the summer of 2026, all new cars sold in Europe will have to have these cameras,” provides for rules.