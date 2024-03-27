Game news “It was a really stupid deal”, the father of Baldur’s Gate 3 does not take kindly to this big American company

Stadia is dead, you know it. Larian Studios returns to its partnership with the Google service.

The partnership between Larian Studios and Stadia was certainly some money well spent, but looking back… the studio wonders if it was a wise choice.

“Really stupid deal”

When you launch a new game, Partnership choices can be complicated. Larian Studios had a bitter experience Google Stadia, as announced by studio founder Sven Vinke, during a conference call at the Game Developers Conference. In 2019, The announcement of Baldur’s Gate 3 at Stadia sounded promisingOffer attractive features And one Access on PCs regardless of their configuration. However, with the stadia closing in 2023, Winke now calls the partnership “really stupid.”

It was a really stupid deal and I never should have done it, but it allowed me to pay CGI.

Even Winke Confirmed Larian’s decision not to produce downloadable content, expansions or sequels for Baldur’s Gate 3, despite its tremendous success. This decision Larian reflects the studio’s vision of quality over quantity. Despite repeated requests by players to develop additional content for the game they love, Larian won’t change his mind. The team prefers to focus on new projects, Feeling it was more important to wrap up Baldur’s Gate 3 well Before exploring new horizons.

Wise decisions, again and again

Larian seems to be making good decisions. with Stadia moneyEven though the team now believes the deal was “stupid”, they Was able to develop magnificent cutscenes which we know. The game benefited from a substantial budget, allowing it to be included Three times as many words as the Lord of the Rings books And Cutscenes that, combined, are twice as long as the entire Game of Thrones series ! A monumental game, which the team was able to do thanks to decisions made upstream. And once again, judgment The DLC was greeted with relief even by the non-producing team Vikasana, who shared Winke’s sentiment: We must move on to something else. right now, Larian Studios succeeds in everything, or almostWe must commend the studio executives for their judicious choices.

Baldur’s Gate was released on August 3, 2023.