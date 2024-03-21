Game news It offers giveaways in exchange for good reviews on its video games, this developer goes a little further!

If reviews represent a significant part of the game’s marketing, they can be cut. While some studios invite players to review their titles, others resort to far less honest methods to guarantee the maximum rate of positive reviews… until they get caught!

In the video game industry, Reviews are a precious commodity for studios. If they are mostly positive, in addition to bringing more players back to the title, they can call for various articles written by specialized journals, which are then Used in game marketing campaigns. Such benefits, to ensure the game Shinobi War It promised rewards to its players in exchange for positive reviews, and proof of those reviews was sent directly to the developer.

Red handed

At the beginning of the week, the user @gavurdan Posted a screenshot of the Discord server Shinobi War on the Steam Reddit page. This displays a message telling players that they can get 1000 free gems to use in the game, By leaving a positive review on Steam. Even if the message is from 2022, the practice still seems relevant given the short positive reviews which flows continuously.

The game’s review section now includes a notice that says “Steam staff is reviewing recent user review activity.” The note also explains that the period from 2022 to 2024 is inclusive An unusual set of reviews that do not guarantee the enjoyment of the game.

An opinion, everyone has one

Despite removing biased reviews, The game’s rating is still extremely positive, suggesting that most false returns were not reported. This practice is carried out by the developers of Shinobi Wardoing well Against Steam’s Terms of Use, the latter explains that it is prohibited to “artificially influence ratings and evaluations”. Punishable examples include “using multiple accounts to leave reviews, forcing other players to leave reviews, and accepting payment or other compensation for leaving reviews.”

This practice Still questioning the importance of grades in the industry Current if some games suffer Review the bombing (hurting the game by publishing too many negative reviews), while others like it Shinobi War When it comes to monetizing criticism, it’s a crucial element for selling certain titles that aren’t enjoyed. fan base A strong or recognized name. It’s a safe bet This romance is actually the tree that hides the forest.