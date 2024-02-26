It is possible to regain the life of a non-smoker!

According to Santé Publique France, 66,000 premature deaths are linked to smoking each year.

Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, ulcers and even cancer, according to data from Santé Publique France, 66,000 people die prematurely each year from smoking. Everyone knows it (and the statistics prove it), Smokers have a shorter life expectancy than non-smokers.

However, the The negative consequences of tobacco will be “erased”. For smokers Stop smoking before the age of 40, according to a new international study published on February 8 in the scientific journal NEJM Evidence. Within a year, this Ex-smokers can live as long as non-smokers.

Apparently, The sooner you quit smoking, the better! “Stop smoking at any age, but Especially in younger years, excess is associated with reduced mortality Global and vascular, respiratory and neoplastic diseases. The Beneficial results were seen in the first three years After smoking cessation”, the study authors explain.

Average life expectancy 82 years

The findings of this study prove it Life expectancy of non-smokers is 83 years Compared to an average of 82 years among smokers who quit before their forties. Researchers to reach these conclusions followed 1.5 million adults from different countries : United States, United Kingdom, Norway and Canada. The study was conducted For 15 years.

The results show that Early mortality at ages 12 to 13 among those who continued to smoke between ages 40 and 79. “Duration of exposure to tobacco” is more harmful than the number of cigarettes smoked: “It is Smoking 5 cigarettes a day for 20 years is more dangerous Just 15 per day for 5 years”, explains Figaro Frédéric de Belson, Head of the Prevention Division of the National Cancer Institute.

The aim of this study is to make smokers quit smoking by the age of 40 But to convince people that it is never too late to stop. “Many people Think it’s too late to quit smoking Especially in late adulthood. But these results run counter to this idea. It’s never too late“, explains Professor Prabhat Jha of the University of Toronto (Canada).

Benefits after 3 years of smoking cessation

According to scientists, Ex-smokers – Smoked their last cigarette before the age of 40 – Recover 5 years of life only 3 years Avg after closing. at the end of 10 years of permanent cessation, ex-smokers can hope to regain 10 years Life expectancy.

“The effect (of smoking cessation, editor’s note) is rapid and Helps reduce the risk of major associated diseasess, which means better quality of life and Long life“, reports the Canadian professor. Because Risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases (related to smoking) Decrease when you stop smoking.

For respiratory diseases, the results are different. Tobacco smoke Irreversible damage to the lungs. such as the “adaptive immune system” that is impaired by exposure to tobacco. This Long-term immunity can take 10 to 15 years to normalize. “Everything happens like the immune system The effects of smoking were remembered In the long run”, the authors of the study conclude.