It is fortunate that Garcia Luna may have offered a new trial for “perjury.”

Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico (2006-2012), in an archive photograph. EFE/Mario Guzman



the intention of Genaro Garcia Luna Former Secretary of Public Safety in Govt Felipe Calderon He allegedly offered other inmates to testify about the “conspiracy” against him.

And in a report, federal prosecutors from the United States Department of Justice asked the federal court, and specifically the judge in the case, Brian Cogan, Reject requests from the defense of Garcia Luna, who had requested another trial on charges of collusion with a former officer, arguing there was “new evidence.” Organized crime and drug traffickingamong other crimes.

According to the public prosecutor’s report, the arguments of the defense side Garcia Luna Sufficient to suspect a finding of guilt; They also emphasized that if the evidence is admitted as true, “it will not undermine confidence in the jury’s verdict where multiple witnesses, without countering, truthfully testify that the accused accepted the bribe. The Sinaloa Cartel“

Those witnesses would be drug traffickers of the caliber cited by United States prosecutors Jesus El Rey Zambada and Sergio Villarreal Barragan, Both senior leaders of the Sinaloa cartel and Genaro García Luna’s main crime partner with links to the Beltran Leyva brothers, according to the authorities’ investigation.

In addition to the above, prosecutors suggested that Garcia Luna may have made the offer 2 million dollars Some prisoners to give “false testimonies” that would open the door to a new trial.

From a lawyer Cesar de CastroIn mid-December, he requested a new trial for his client under the argument that prosecutors withheld information relevant to the case; He also noted that some witnesses did not appear to testify for fear of retaliation.

“New evidence” lawyers say criminals love Sergio Villarreal Barragan While he was already cooperating with the US justice system, he continued to commit crimes and intercepted telephone calls to an alleged “handlingProsecutors to achieve better “Cooperation Agreement”.