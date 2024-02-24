JVTech News It is finally possible to buy the Apple Vision Pro from France by placing an order with this merchant. It will arrive directly to your home from the United States

No, you’re not dreaming, despite Apple’s desire to limit the marketing of its first mixed reality headset (which combines virtual reality with virtual reality) to its big launch in the North American market alone, it’s perfectly possible and legal to buy it. From France, without moving from your sofa, we tell you everything!

Apple Vision Pro: A “Revolutionary Spatial Computer”

Introduced by Apple CEO, Tim Cook in June 2023, the Apple Vision Pro is finally available on the market on February 2, 2024 after years and years of rumors and countless playing tag and mouse with fans of the brand. While mocking public enemy number one: Mark Zuckerberg and his Metaverse from Hell.

Check out Apple Vision Pro at Rakuten

For those stuck in the air post-Covid or those who reject even the slightest knowledge of the Apple brand, the Apple Vision Pro is a new VR headset for the common man with a high price tag and no interest. For technophiles, this is the ultimate mixed reality headset that everyone has been waiting for (while waiting for V2 then V3, etc etc) combining the best of virtual reality with mixed reality, for full fluid immersion and more advanced uses. But for Apple it’s neither one nor the other, it’s a “revolutionary space computer”, yes yes, that’s how it’s presented, and given the reception and queue of expectations for a device that sells for $3499 in the USA, we can’t blame them…

Apple Vision Pro was designed not really as another VR headset, but as an extension of the computer in the ecosystem where you can work, enjoy, play, communicate with your friends, his family, his colleagues and later. A host of diverse and varied services. Online shopping can be done by talking to a consultant, it will be possible to visualize the space of the room you are in before buying furniture, or it will be possible to conduct a more in-depth medical teleconsultation without a simple webcam. I have to go to the office.

Recreational use is also pushing all the cursors and even if video games have never been Apple’s strong point, unlike the historical broadcasters of content like Netflix, YouTube or Spotify, a number of publishers have shown themselves an interest in this misunderstood technology. Strangely stated that they are ignoring Apple Vision Pro. But how long? A worldwide release at the end of the year or in 2025 should clear the last hurdles and everyone will be involved, as always with Apple.

Apple Vision Pro is available in France and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg!

Although it is only officially available in the United States at the moment, interest in Apple Vision Pro extends beyond all borders. We can no longer count the number of influencers and journalists who have flown to New York to get one. Maybe you are seriously considering it too? And if we can advise you to wait until the French model is officially launched, we can also understand the impatience and the desire burning inside you. And that’s good, because there’s actually a perfectly legal way to get it without moving a single toe from your living room.

Check out Apple Vision Pro at Rakuten

On Rakuten itself we found a rare gem and more precisely from the merchant “POMMEGEAR” who offers to deliver you the Apple Vision Pro 256 GB for €3999.99 or a paltry 512 GB for €4599.99. For the price, delivery is free and only takes a few days via La Poste. Much cheaper than a Paris – New York round trip!

However, if the offer is attractive, we must warn you of the “risks” and specifically the limitations imposed by Apple on the use of Vision Pro outside the United States. Officially, the helmet was not designed to be used by non-Americans outside the USA. Which indicates several things.

The first is that in order to use and configure the headset, you must have a US App Store account. Remember to do this in advance, because if you try to connect to your French account, you won’t be able to use the headset at all. Another obstacle, everything is in English and there is absolutely no possibility to get help or use the French language, not even in the famous virtual keyboards that are only in QWERTY. You can still connect a physical AZERTY keyboard but you will not benefit from the correction. No Apple technical support, no Apple TV+ or Disney+ since the latest update. In short, Apple advises and discourages anyone wanting to buy a Vision Pro outside of the United States, but… if you still want to, it’s actually possible!

Check out Apple Vision Pro at Rakuten