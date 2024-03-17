“It is a unilateral decision by ARS.” Health center closed due to lack of hygiene

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) is launching a screening campaign for patients at the Asclépiade health center located in Brive-la-Gaillard in Courage, Limousin, which was closed in January due to lack of hygiene. The founder of this care center condemned the “unilateral decision” from the ARS.

For several days, the 1,174 patients of the Asclepiade Health Center, located near the Brive-la-Gaillard station, have received a somewhat alarming letter: the Regional Health Agency of Courage (ARS) is encouraging them to undergo screening to avoid the risk of contagion. Their care in this health center.

Established two years ago, the Asclépiade center had to close its doors at the end of January 2024 by the ARS decision following numerous complaints from patients reporting serious failures in terms of hygiene. A decision criticized by a general practitioner and founder of the Asclépiade Association.

“I left the center at the end of the year, resigning at the end of November 2023. Then it stopped permanently.France 3 arrived by telephone by limousine, says Antonio Ansanelli. It is not my decision, nor the president of the association, nor CPAM, nor the order. This is a unilateral decision of ARS, they did not wait for any other opinion,” laments the Doctor.

I thought I would always be true to my work, listening to my patients whom I adore. Antonio Ansanelli General Practitioner

It all started with a report targeting a dental surgeon, who was accused of not respecting any medical rules. An alert has been issued against him “Health Center Specialist. He was suspended for a period of five months, then removed for lack of application of the drug according to the rules of the art. Regional Health Agency reports. This challenged the Corrèze delegation of the ARS who considered it important to carry out an on-site inspection.“

Some patients point out the slowness of the process: complaints started in 2022 and the center closed its doors permanently in January 2024. Traveling to Brive on March 15, Health Minister Catherine Vautrin sought reassurance.

“(This center) could not escape control because it was closed, and precisely because one difficulty was highlighted, that is sanitation.supports the minister. I salute the ARS services who conducted the investigation and took the decision (to close the establishment). They contacted all the patients who had attended this center, so that they could be informed and monitored.“

Patients at the center are invited to visit a nearby laboratory to be tested for HIV and hepatitis B and C.

With Éva Pressiat.