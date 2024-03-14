Game news It could never have been in the game, this essential element of Final Fantasy should have had a completely different use!

Everyone has a favorite Final Fantasy, and some of you undoubtedly have Final Fantasy, and yet, its main theme wasn’t really intended to be designated as such.

Well, it escalated quickly

Released in 2001, Final Fantasy For all the players of the time on PlayStation 2: equipped with impressive graphics, fascinating universe and depth that quickly proved its worth, we have here the most cult RPG of its era. and then, What can we say about the music, by Nobuo Uematsu, simply famous.

A true pop of video game OSTs, the latter has been one of the artistic pillars of the Final Fantasy saga since its inception and has signed most of the OSTs alone before sharing his creations with other writers.… From Final Fantasy X, of course .

whatever, The game’s main theme, “To Zanarkland”, comes from it : A melody that still reverberates with nostalgia in the heads of many fans. For now, the unusual story in question here is worrying This track very precisely, which we must go from below, for form’s sake.

Well, it escalated quickly

If “To Zanarkland” is legendary to many (and rightfully so), However, you should know that the music was not intended to be the main theme of the game. During an interview, Uematsu revealed the origin… and reason to rejoice:

Basically, a French flutist asked me to write a song for him to play during a recital. When I wrote this piece, I thought it sounded a little too sad for a lesson and I put it aside for a while. After a while, when I was doing the music for FFX, I fell behind because the producers were harassing me. So, since this piece of flute was never used, I simply offered it. They heard it and they said “Yeah, that’s great!”.

Nobuo Uematsu revealed that he never intended FFX’s “To Zanarkand” to be the theme song for the game. It was actually a song for the flute lesson that wasn’t used, but when Uematsu was falling behind the deadline, he submitted this for FFX’s theme lol 😂 Here’s the full… pic.twitter.com/03ZOxSuGSd — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 12, 2024

And thus the main theme of Final Fantasy X was born: We also remember that a remastered compilation compiling the title was also released a few years before its sequel Final Fantasy X-2., trophies and achievements to back it up. Enough to relive some sweet memories.

Buy Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remastered on PS4 at Amazon

Buy Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster on Switch at Amazon