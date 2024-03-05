It can be found on the face

The thyroid is a gland located at the base through the neck. It is used to make the hormones triiodothyronine and thyroxine, but it can secrete too much of them, which is called hyperthyroidism. The disease causes various symptoms, which are sometimes difficult to detect. Health insurance has identified them, but it specifies that “If hyperthyroidism is incipient or not very severe, these symptoms are not present at all and are less marked.”. Some of them appear on the face.

Facial symptoms of hyperthyroidism

Hormones produced by the thyroid play a role in the functioning of the epidermis, the surface layer of the skin. In hyperthyroidism, there are changes in the appearance of the skin, such as shiny, warm, moist skin, itching, facial flushing, rashes, or hyperpigmentation.

Additionally, health insurance emphasizes that hyperthyroidism can cause “Abnormal protrusion of the eyes outside the orbit (called exophthalmos), associated with retraction of the eyelids resulting in fixed gaze; It is more or less clearly present in Graves’ disease.. It is an autoimmune disease that causes overproduction of thyroid hormones, the most common form of hyperthyroidism.

In addition to the face, certain parts of the body may be subject to changes in the appearance of the skin, including thickening of the front of the leg, called pre-tibial edema.

Other symptoms of hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism can cause other symptoms because the hormones produced by the thyroid play a role in the functioning of most organs in the human body. Some of the most common include sudden weight loss, increased heart rate, shortness of breath during exercise, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, trouble sleeping, excessive sweating, and tenderness. increase in heat. Patients with hyperthyroidism may also experience digestive problems such as diarrhea and increased frequency of stools, decreased muscle mass, hand tremors, or even irregular periods.