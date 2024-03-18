Israeli army asks Palestinian population to “immediately” vacate Al-Chifa hospital area in Gaza

The Israeli military announced on the morning of Monday, March 18 that it was carrying out “Targeted Operation in Al-Chifa Hospital Area”In Gaza City. “The operation is based on information indicating the use of the hospital by high-level Hamas terrorists.”, says an IDF press release. By mid-morning, the army called for civilians to evacuate “Right away area to the west” And then take the road to the coast “South of Al-Mawasi’s Humanitarian Zone”.Located south of the Gaza Strip. Follow our live stream.

Tanks and armored vehicles in the vicinity. At the site, witnesses told AFP “Over 45 Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers” Entered Al-Rimal neighborhood, where the hospital is located, and reported “Air Operations”. The press service of the Hamas government confirms it “Thousands of people displaced” Located in Al-Chifa Hospital. Israeli soldiers received “Instructions on the importance of handling with caution, as well as measures to avoid harm to patients, civilians, medical personnel”Assures the Israeli army for its part.

Benjamin Netanyahu will not accept the deal to create Israel “weak”. HASA possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is currently being negotiated after more than five months of war, Israel’s prime minister spoke after a meeting with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. “If we are offered a deal, a peace path that leaves Israel weak and unable to defend itself (…) will restore peace.” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

No immediate operation in Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Olaf Scholz also assured that Israel will not launch military operations in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, as long as there is a civilian population. “locked in place”. In this city, about 1.5 million Palestinians are now crowded together, according to the UN. Earlier in the day, however, Benjamin Netanyahu warned, according to a press release sent by his services: “We will act in Rafah, it will take a few weeks, but it will happen”.