Israel wants a list of hostages who are still alive before continuing negotiations with Hamas

Israel sets conditions for continuation of negotiations for release of hostages. The Israeli government wants to know how many of these hostages are still alive, especially before continuing negotiations, while there is growing talk of a new agreement that would allow a cease-fire to be established and the hostages released. Their families continue to campaign for their release.

With our correspondent in Jerusalem, Michael Paul

Israel says it will not continue any mediation with Hamas until the Palestinian Authority provides List of hostages Those who are still alive in Gaza. An Israeli security source quoted by media in Israel also underlined that Hamas must immediately respond to the number of Palestinian prisoners who will be released as part of the new exchange.

At this point, Israel has confirmed that no Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo to continue the talks proposed by Egyptian intelligence.

Israeli officials hope that American pressure on mediators can finally lead Hamas to answer these questions.

Meanwhile, these same Israeli sources believe that significant progress has been made. The new covenant is still aimed at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected on March 10.

Hostage families complete the march from the Gaza Strip to Jerusalem

Meanwhile, Pressure on the Israeli government continues. Families of hostages in Gaza are continuing their campaign to press for their release, meeting at the end of a four-day march from the Gaza border to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) on the evening of Saturday 2 March. Official residence of the Prime Minister of Israel.



Families and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a four-day march from the Israel-Gaza border to Jerusalem to demand the immediate release of all hostages, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Jerusalem. © Mahmoud Ilian / AP

” Return of the hostages, now »: This is what their loved ones always ask for. A total of 15,000 people participated in this symbolic march.

Yaron believes that Israel should put more pressure on Hamas regarding humanitarian aid: “ It serves the particular interests of a particular person not to work for the release of hostageshe said, one of the marchers displaying two Israeli flags. I say this with great regret, and I will not name him because we are on French radio. But word to the wise, hello! »

Shock and demand for elections

Gilly was deeply shocked The Israeli army opened fire on the Palestinian crowd Looking for lots in Gaza last Thursday. has drama caused a great stir in world opinionWith a possible reversal in Western support for Israel.

” I call it genocideGilly says. I didn’t make up the word, but it looks like that’s what happened. People came to get bread with some flour, and were shot at: why? Don’t we know they are starving? They are being shot at because the government wants to clear the Gaza Strip, get rid of them. »

In several Israeli cities, particularly Tel Aviv, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to demand new general elections.

(Report) Hostage families reach the end of their march between Gaza and Jerusalem Michael Paul

