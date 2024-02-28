Israel looks like a country reminiscent of Turkey

Cheap and closed: Israelis found the place most like Turkey

Turkey’s exclusion from Israel’s tourist map has led many of them to seek the nearest available alternative: Turkish Cyprus. It’s a short flight, the prices are low, there’s a casino and you can even get a hair transplant. “There is no malice. The locals respect us a lot.”

Thousands of Israelis used to going to Istanbul, shopping in malls and markets, spending time in clubs and restaurants, recently decided to find the closest alternative to Turkey: Turkish Cyprus.

“We feel like we are in Istanbul. Nice attitude, good food and there’s a nice casino and cheap shopping.” Avi explained. “And of course, there is no malice. Local people respect us a lot and there are no demonstrations against Israel. They want to make a living from tourism and it doesn’t matter where the tourist comes from. They compete with Greek Cyprus and do everything to make the tourist have fun and keep the money.

Ruti, her husband Hagai and some friends also returned a few days ago from a vacation in Turkish Cyprus in the north of the island, whose largest city is Nicosia, and enjoyed every moment. “It’s a cheaper place than Istanbul and I was also offered a hair transplant at a much lower price than in Israel,” Hagai explained. “I felt at home there. I will return there for four more days of vacation, there is no fear, there is security, police officers on the streets and a really warm and friendly atmosphere towards tourists in general and Israelis in particular. “

Turkish Cyprus (Photo: Tamer Hartevialu)

Prices for a Turkish Cyprus vacation, which includes flights and a five-star hotel for three nights, range from $480 to $580, depending on the quality of the hotel and its reputation. “The advantage is that the flight to Cyprus includes a transfer and it takes an hour and a half to reach the Turkish (northern) part of the island.Yossi explained.

At the same time, it should be noted that those who cross from the Greek side to the Turkish side are at risk of arrest. “There is no problem with Israeli tourists going to Turkish Cyprus, but as soon as they stay in hotels there and get their passports stamped, they can run into trouble when they return to the Greek part of the island.” The Israeli guide explains. Not long ago, an entire family was arrested in Turkish Cyprus in such a case.

JForum.fr with Shimon Ifergan mako

I like this: i like Loading…

Similar articles