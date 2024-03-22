Israel-Hamas War: United States Proposes Resolution for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza Strip in Exchange for All Israeli Hostages

A six-week period has been requested to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid. The UN Security Council must examine the proposal this Friday.

The United States will submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Friday morning Immediate ceasefire In the Gaza Strip Exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages A US spokesman announced on Thursday that the Palestinians were still held by Hamas. The latest version of the draft resolution, consulted by Reuters, states that a “Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire” approx six weeks will protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Palestinian enclave, which has been besieged by the Israeli army for more than five months in response to Hamas attacks.

text “unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire” It is written in the context of negotiations led by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, in exchange for the release of the last Israeli hostages in the hands of Palestinian groups.

Also Read:

Israel-Hamas War: Despite Threat of Famine in Gaza Strip, Israel Continues Bombing, Kills 14 in Rafah

Also Read:

Israel-Hamas war: Unprecedented, the United States will ask the UN for an “immediate ceasefire” to “free the hostages” in Gaza.

Washington, which has a habit of protecting Security Council Israel, its ally, has opposed three draft resolutions since the start of the war in Gaza, including two calling for an immediate ceasefire, and believes the texts could undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at securing the hostages’ release. In the eyes of the United States, any draft resolution endorsing a ceasefire in Gaza must also call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the enclave. In a symbol of a less ambiguous position, the United States abstained from two votes in the Security Council on texts urging an increase in humanitarian aid flows to Gaza and a longer pause in the fighting.

The Security Council will decide on the United States’ draft resolution on Friday morning “Innumerable Rounds of Consultation” with council members, said Nate Evans, spokesman for the American Mission to the United Nations.