Isolated on the international scene, Israel finds itself abandoned by an American ally

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, during a press conference in Jerusalem on January 30, 2023.

Debbie Hill/AFP



Decryption – Anger is growing in Israel, where support for the war is unwavering. It is mainly from Western allies that the condemnations come.

Correspondent in Jerusalem Surrounded by more or less hostile powers, engaged in the longest war in its history, Israel is increasingly exposed to the risk of isolation on the international scene. As if by a snowball effect, the symptoms intensify and multiply. To the point of sowing anger at the top of the state and germinating a sense of untouchability in Israeli society, where support for the war remains unwavering. It is mainly from Western allies that the condemnations come. Starting with an unwavering American friend, whose voice is getting louder and louder. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Israel on Friday as part of a new tour of the Middle East, his sixth since the start of the war. Tireless diplomats are still working on a cease-fire agreement and the release of 134 Israeli hostages still in the hands of Hamas. Also readAs the situation in Gaza worsens day by day, Israel fears being ostracized by nations The Secretary of State will land in Israel as his…

