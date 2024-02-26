“Is this a good change? Absolutely!”, players are over the moon following the announcement of this nerf that will bury two of the most hated champions in League of Legends.

League of Legends patch 14.4 is shaping up to be huge. No fewer than 20 champions will receive the changes, including K’Sante, Aurelian Soul, and Smolder, while certain items will also be affected, but one rune in particular. A nerf that makes the community happy because the nerf should have a strong impact on two champions as much as they are hated.

A nerf praised by the community

Mortal Tempo will receive a major nerf with Rune Update 14.4. Melee Champion will gain lower attack speed per stack at the beginning of the buildup: 9-13.5% → 5-16%. A change that will therefore inevitably affect Yasuo and Yone. Like Yasuo and Yon’s Q scale on attack speed, the rune gives them ridiculous power levels right from the start of the game. So a small change, but one that really hurts two champions, and makes the community happy.

Tempo Mortal Tempo’s nerf is probably my favorite change since patch 14.4. Yon Top is probably dead, he doesn’t know what kind of reward he will get. If he finds any. Not being able to cheese before his insane level 1 hurts this champion a lot, while basically losing every duel in the top lane before level 6 without Mortal Tempo. They’ve almost halved the attack speed per stack, which means longer cooldowns and longer cast times in early skirmishes. I don’t think people realize how much Yon and Yasuo rely on this rune to function. This completely takes them into the early game. The breakpoint is around level 8-10 and beyond that it’s a buff. Is this a good change? Absolutely! Yasuo and Yon are not meant to outscore you at level 1 stat-wise. Well, Yasuo will outscore you anyway at some point in the game, but Yon means hyperscale – or something close to scalar. These types of champions are considered to have a bad start to the game. And this rune has long since removed that weakness.

Of course, the author of the publication is not the only one who admires this nerve, and many agree with his opinion, who believe that The stat buffs given by runes in the early game are simply unspectacular. “I agree. Lethal Tempo distorts the opening game more than any rune.”, or “I remember when Mortal Tempo didn’t exist for Yon/Yasuo and they were doing really well with it. If they do poorly in the next patch, they’ll get buffed to get it next time. New, but this time With no gimmick that always felt like bad game design.Don’t we all love getting beat by these champions in the early levels because they usually get a ridiculous amount of stats for free by playing champions? Can we read specifically in the comments.

What other important changes?

Those who can no longer see Maokai in all their games will undergo a well-deserved nerf during the next update. His armor will decrease, as will his A damage. The stability period of its final will also be reduced. K’Sante will also receive balance, balance, designed for the professional scene.

Smolder, the latest champion, isn’t fully balanced yet, so the developers have planned quality-of-life changes to almost all of his spells. Patch 14.4 will be deployed on Thursday February 22, 2024 according to the official Riot Games schedule.