Is skin quality decreasing? For many LoL players, the situation is getting worse and worse

With each League of Legends patch, players can discover new skins. Some are delighted to see their favorite champion included, while others are disappointed by the opposite, and have been waiting months, even years, for a new appearance of their favorite champion. A situation which causes discontent in the community, But this is not the only reason that provokes the anger of the players.

Quality dropping?

On Reddit, one user pointed it out Of late, there has been a tendency to decline in skin quality. To support his point, he relied specifically on the cosmetics of Star Forger Aurelian Sol.

Decreased skin quality. Can the developers do anything about this? Do they want to do it? Hello all players! Everyone who plays this game sooner or later chooses a favorite champion and just as quickly wants to buy a skin for him that has already been released or not yet released (in a dream). Not everyone likes the theme chosen for the champion skin, for example Crystal Rose, Pool Party… But what to do when the long-awaited skin is not up to par in terms of quality? We can write about PBE. But either due to low response rate or complete disinterest in changes, all proposals for visual changes in these themes are ignored. I put up with this injustice for far too long until I waited for the legendary skin for Aurelian Soul. Just look at the texture and detail quality comparison. I don’t know and don’t want to know why the legendary skin is worse than the normal skin from 4 years ago. But I really want the Aurelian porcelain sole protector to be given a spine and heal from an intervertebral hernia and have a more detailed texture. And I have no choice but to raise this topic to the public, because the developers pretend it doesn’t exist.

It’s true that when we see the champion’s profile with his porcelain protector skin, the shape and inclination of his neck is also… odd, as if there’s a kind of void beneath his magnificent chin. Even on his Storm Protector skin and Volcanic Lord skin, this area is larger, but the most consistent. Even from the rear view, its old look looks better, especially in terms of details, porcelain protector skin too smooth and crude.. And if we take a look at its base skin, the rendering is even smoother.

In short, this new look doesn’t seem to meet the quality standards players might expect.

Quantity before quality?

In the comments, many emphasize that Riot Games wants to release as many cosmetics as possible, without taking or allocating the time the teams needed to create them: “I feel like they’ve increased the volume of production not by expanding the team, but by streamlining the process so that there’s less attention and detail to each skin.” One player declares, to which the other responds: “Yes. Lower the quality, charge the same, make more skins, make it as generic and attractive as possible. That’s where the money is. It’s not about making the cheapest quality skins possible, it’s about doing it as cheaply as possible.”

It should be remembered that Riot Games has made layoffs, reducing the cosmetics team, which may explain this lack of quality. There’s only one good thing to come out of this, those who have been waiting a long time for their favorite champion’s skin should wait less (even for specific characters). Regardless, it still seems like most players would prefer fewer skins, but better quality ones.