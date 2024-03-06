Is it still time (and possible) to quit smoking after 60?

Our health advice – 10% of indigent seniors make a big deal about quitting smoking and don’t see the point. They, like some doctors elsewhere, suffer from deep-rooted preconceived notions.

“At my age, what’s the matter? ? “,” You have to die something! “,” I’m too old to stop »… These little sentences, Professor Loic Joceran, Doctor – Professor of Public Health at the University of Versailles Saint Quentin, have heard them a lot. The idea that quitting smoking after a certain age will become impossible or useless is so ingrained that it is sometimes even his colleagues who do not allow themselves to talk about it with certain patients. However, Professor Joseran, who will defend his accreditation at the Seniors’ Fair next week, assures them: ” The main difficulty in weaning seniors is that the mountain we build is like no other, whether as a doctor or as a smoker. However, their success rate is comparable to that of young smokers. »

The first preconceived idea to fight: No, their addiction is not strong. ” Nicotine replacement works the same way and there is no…