Is human cytomegalovirus, a herpes virus, among the most aggressive brain cancers?

In 15% of cancers, a virus is the cause of the disease. A team from Toulouse is researching the links between human cytomegalovirus (CMVH), which is very widespread in the population, and glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer.

For over ten years, Dr. Gaton Ligat is studying human cytomegalovirus, a very widespread virus of the herpesvirus family (cold sores, genital herpes). Human cytomegalovirus, also called CMVH, is known for the serious consequences that its infection can cause in newborns (1% of births in Western countries): brain malformations, neurosensory disorders such as deafness. In a March 19 article in Le Monde newspaper, professionals urge systematic screening of pregnant women. But could this dormant virus, which 50% of the population is exposed to, also play a role in the development of cancer?

“This is what we find in cases of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a poor prognosis. Indeed, Dof protein CMVH More than 80% were found in glioblastomas. Once secreted, CMVH remains in the body and we wonder if it can reactivate and modulate cell functions in the tumor context. In the case of glioblastoma, the links between tumor cells and CMVH are poorly understood to date. However, 15% of cancers are caused by viruses (such as HPV for cervical or certain ENT cancers, hepatitis B for liver cancer, Epstein-Barr virus in certain lymphomas)”, explains Dr Gaetan Ligat, lecturer at Toulouse III-Pol. University of Sabatier. , teacher-researcher at the Infinity Laboratory (Toulouse Institute of Infection and Inflammatory Disease).

Can antiviral treatment slow tumor progression?

“A research team from Besançon has recently shown links between certain types of CMVH and the development of glioblastoma. In Toulouse, we want to know if CMVH is responsible for worsening the disease. If this is the case, can we offer antiviral treatment? , radiotherapy and In addition to chemotherapy, To prevent the virus from growing inside the tumor and slow the progression of cancer ?”, asks the researcher whose work is supported by the Stars in the Sea-Vancre le Glioblastoma Association, the Roland Garrigo Foundation for Culture and Health and the Region of Occitanie.

Search for biomarkers that predict disease progression

Dr Gaetan Ligat works jointly with Professor Elisabeth Moyle’s team at the Toulouse Cancer Research Center (CRCT). “We infected spheroids (3D cells) from biopsies of glioblastoma patients with human cytomegalovirus to identify what disrupts it. The goal is to find new therapeutic targets and we are currently developing therapeutic peptides that will, we hope, stop the progression of the virus. .within the tumor in conjunction with existing chemotherapy”, adds the researcher. This last part has been developed with the National Reference Center for Herpes Viruses in Limoges and the team in Montpellier. In addition, Gaetan Ligat and his team hope to find biomarkers that can predict the progression and recurrence of glioblastoma in the presence of CMVH.