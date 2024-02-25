Helldivers 2 arrived nearly ten years after the original game, and many fans are wondering if they can play it on Xbox Game Pass. So here’s what you need to know.

Helldivers 2 is here to offer fans a massive overhaul of its cooperative gameplay with many new features and the return of beloved features. Players are tasked with stopping an alien invasion that has spread across different planets with the help of powerful weapons and many different strategies to use.

But since the game is published by PlayStation, many people are wondering if they can play Helldivers 2 on Xbox console.

Here is all the information.

Arrowhead Game Studio

Is Helldivers 2 available on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Helldivers 2 is not available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This new game from Arrowhead Game Studio is available only on PC and PlayStation 5.

With that in mind, Xbox players won’t be able to try out the revamped Helldivers experience on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, at least for now.

It’s also good to note that the first Helldivers weren’t even released on the Xbox console. This may mean that the new title will not be available on the Xbox ecosystem in the future. However, we will be sure to update this article if anything changes.

