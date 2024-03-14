Is fiber available to you soon? Arcep updates its fiber deployment map

Arsep is today launching a new update for the fiber deployment of the “My Internet Connection” service.

Very useful for a large number of French people, the “My Internet Connection” service brings together in the form of a card all the information on the fiber deployment on the one hand and the speed offered by the operators on the other. , for all fixed internet technologies in mainland France and abroad. Its use is as easy as pie, for a given address, the tool shows all available operators, wired network (fiber, cable or xDSL) or terrestrial (fixed 4G, HD and THD radio, satellite) and therefore the maximum flow rates available.

Today, it is the “Fiber Deployment” section of the “My Internet Connection” service, updated on March 14 with data for the fourth quarter of 2023, that brings together all the information in the form of an interactive map. The presence of fiber in every city in France.

This map zooms in very finely to visualize each address, if fiber is in the process of being deployed, connectable on request or programmed. You can of course write your address directly to get all the specific information on this connection.

