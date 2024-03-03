Is decaf coffee a good companion for your health? These experts provide the answer

If, like almost ¾ of the French, you can’t start the day without a good coffee, this article is for you! While we hear every day that these energy drinks are not essential for your health, what about the decaffeinated version? Le Dauphiné Libéré and Destination Santé Checked. Here are their findings.

Decaffeinated coffee can be found in all supermarkets, so it is considered as essential by some as milk, eggs or bread. According to some studies, its consumption is also increasing. Of the 300 billion cups of coffee consumed each year, about 4% are decaffeinated. It’s nothing! However, do we know what is really hidden behind this catchy title?

Removing caffeine from coffee, while maintaining its good taste, is no easy task. After many tests, 3 processes were found by the manufacturers. While one requires the use of solvents and potentially carcinogenic chemicals, such as methylene chloride, the other two involve the use of carbon dioxide or hot water. Much less dangerous methods for your health. How do I know which process is used? How hard is it? There is no obligation for roasters or producers to display this information. Just tell yourself that if nothing is indicated on the package, it is likely because the method used is based on the products in question.

Also note that 100% decaf coffee does not exist! Although the caffeine content of coffee beans is drastically reduced using these methods, it is impossible to eliminate the remaining 0.1%.