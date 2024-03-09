Is agave syrup a good alternative to white sugar? This is determined by a gastroenterologist

After yacon syrup and maple syrup, gastroenterologist William Bareby looks at the case of agave syrup, via an Instagram video. Is it nutritionally interesting and good for health? Is it a good alternative to classic table sugar? Here are his findings!

For William Barreby, the observation is clear: the use of agave syrup to replace table sugar “a mistake“For what? Only because in it”77 to 90% fructoseSugar characterized by “, “Very little transits into the blood and goes directly to the liver“Furthermore”to harm” After all, this type of sugar has no real benefits for the body.



If manufacturers put forward a low glycemic index argument regarding this product, it is actually because the sugar contained in agave syrup does not really have time to digest. For a gastroenterologist, it is therefore “false argument“and”A wrong good idea of ​​an alternative“With white sugar.