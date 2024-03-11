iPhone users are turning away

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is rocking the world of Apple and its users. This European law, which aims to regulate large digital platforms, is perceived as a threat by certain fans of the Apple brand. But why is there such hostility to regulation that aims to give consumers more choice?

The DMA is a European law that aims to guarantee a fair and competitive digital market.

Specifically, the DMA will force Apple to authorize certain practices on its devices, such as the arrival of third-party app stores, the possibility of using contactless payment systems other than Apple Pay, or even the possibility of downloading a browser other than Safari. started first. The European Union also forced Apple to impose the WebKit rendering engine on web browser designers. Apple has deployed the first brick with iOS 17.4.

Since the announcement of these changes, many iPhone users have expressed their displeasure on social networks, sometimes going so far as to make violent comments towards Europe. But why is there such hostility to regulation that aims to provide more choice and encourage innovation?

Deeper reasons for engagement with the Apple ecosystem

It must be said that Apple’s closed ecosystem has always been presented as a guarantee of security and quality. This forced opening can be perceived as a loss of control and a threat by some users, who have developed a real feeling for the brand. To go further, this phenomenon reminds me of Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological condition in which hostages identify with their captors and adopt their point of view.

In Apple’s case, some users feel they are “hostages” to a closed ecosystem, but end up sticking with it and defending it tooth and nail. This Stockholm syndrome among iPhone users may therefore explain the adverse reactions to Europe and DMA laws, which are perceived as a threat to their beloved ecosystem. Additionally, engagement with the Apple ecosystem goes beyond a simple question of security and quality. It is also a question of identity and social status.

This connection with the Apple ecosystem is also strengthened by the fluid and intuitive user experience offered by the brand’s products. iPhone users are used to a certain way of doing things, and the prospect of adapting to new systems and interfaces can be frustrating.

However, and here I find it difficult to understand, the main objective of the DMA is to encourage innovation and give consumers more choice, which should benefit all users in the long run. It is important to remember that the regulation will not fundamentally change the user experience on the iPhone, but only provide more possibilities and flexibility.

I think the iPhone position is getting harder and harder to defend

I think it’s getting harder and harder to defend the iPhone’s position. As Apple continues to gain market share, it is increasingly difficult to justify such a closed and controlled ecosystem. DMA presents an opportunity for Apple to open up to new players and allow more competition on its App Store, which could benefit all users.

It’s time for iPhone users to get over the Stockholm syndrome and accept that the opening of the Apple ecosystem is an opportunity for everyone. Users benefit in terms of choice and innovation, and it would be a shame to miss out on these benefits for fear of change. Therefore, instead of rejecting DMA, they should welcome the opportunity to take advantage of new services and applications.