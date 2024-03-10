iPad Pro 2024, a historic turning point for Apple?

The company after Apple Vision Pro and MacBook Air M3 Cupertino should soon announce its third major new product of the year. According to rumors circulating for several months, the iPad Pro M3 should benefitA change in size, which the latest MacBook Pro and Air unfortunately do not. A new report from HanKyung has confirmed this.

8 million screens have been ordered from Samsung and LG

Digitime reports on the topic:

According to a report by HanKyung, Apple will unveil its next-generation iPad Pro series before March 2024. It is expected to come in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, with OLED panels supplied by LG Display and Samsung DcPlay. . In particular, LG Display was chosen as the OLED supplier for the 12.9-inch model, with a planned production of around 4.5 million units in 2024. On the other hand, Samsung DCPlay was chosen as the OLED supplier for the 11-inch model. , with an expected production of around 4 million units in 2024.

Finally OLED out of the iPhone

When The latest MacBooks still don’t offer OLED screens, the iPad Pro next generation can benefit from it. For now, it offers a beautiful mini-LED screen (12.9 inches) supporting Pro Motion 120 Hz technology as well as other Apple-made image enhancement technologies.

On paper, some competing configurations do better by offering OLED. But in reality, the end result offered by Apple devices is often better, thanks to the optimization techniques developed in Cupertino.

This is because of For Apple’s high demand, Which often gives screen makers like Samsung and LG a hard time. This is the reason why Apple does not yet offer a folding iPhone, as evidenced by sources close to the supply chain. According to Cupertino folding screens are not actually practical at the moment. However, others are already marketing it, perhaps because they don’t have the same standards.

In any case, OLED unfortunately increases the price of iPad Pros. Estimates for the upcoming iPad Pro M3 OLED are around 1,200 euros. The latter will not be the only one benefiting from it.