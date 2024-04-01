Investigations point to Russia as the most likely person responsible for Havana syndrome

Investigations suggest Russia may have been behind a directed energy weapons attack that injured more than 100 US national security personnel. (AP/Desmond Boylan)

Significant progress has been made in the research of the mysterious condition known as “Air Syndrome”Research takes a new turn Russia As a possible person responsible for the attack Directed energy weapons. These incidents have affected more than 100 officers and their family members American national securityAccording to recent reports, causes brain injuries.

Among the victims are employees The White HouseOfficers of INCAgents of FBI and military officers, who reported symptoms consistent with microwave or high-energy ultrasound attacks. Greg EdgreenA retired army lieutenant colonel who led the investigation for this Defense Intelligence AgencyThese acts are directed attacks that expressed his personal conviction RussiaIn an interview with the program 60 minutes No CBS News.

The investigation revealed cases where the affected individuals, many of whom were US intelligence workers and diplomats abroad, had to be removed from their positions. Traumatic brain injuries. This has produced it significant concern How these attacks are effectively disabling key personnel National Security of the United States.

“The impact on US national security is that intelligence officers and our diplomats working abroad are being removed from their posts with traumatic brain injuries. They are being neutralizedEdgreen said.

A clinical study led by Dr. David Relman No Stanford University In 2022, the government found “clear evidence of injury to the brain’s auditory and vestibular systems,” indicating that “pulsed directed energy (radio frequency) appears to be the most plausible method.” The discovery provided scientific support for the sufferers’ claims about the source of their symptoms.

Significant progress in research into the mysterious condition known as “Havana syndrome” (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghinini)

Characterized by enigmatic features Severe headache, disorientation And hearing problems, collectively known as “Air Syndrome”Continue to report among US personnel serving the country, including agents of FBI and security advisors. This situation, which is believed to have started affecting US Embassy personnel Cuba 2016 has increased A growing concern Its causes and consequences are not yet fully understood.

are among the most recent victims An FBI agent specializing in counterintelligenceis identified by 60 minutes To protect his identity as a carrier since he is still in service. Carey had a severe attack while at home Florida In 2021.

As she described, she was beaten A paralyzing force causing a sharp, sharp pain in his right ear, “Like a dentist drilling, but multiplied by ten.” The episode not only left her physically disoriented, but also had long-term consequences on her health, manifesting in symptoms comparable to early Alzheimer’s, affecting both her short- and long-term memory and her ability to multitask.

Another disturbing testimony comes Olivia TroyFormer Security Advisor to the Vice President Mike Pencewho reported being affected by the same attack as Kerry, but this time in his vicinity The White House In 2022. Troy described a piercing, dizzy sensation on the right side of his head.

In addition, it highlights the case of a man, whose identity and agency have not been released, who is now medically retired after one of the first publicly known cases of the syndrome. Cuba. This person has faced serious consequences, incl Loss of vision in one eye and balance problems.

Sufferers of the syndrome report severe pain and severe cognitive problems. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Greg EdgreenA recently retired Army Lt. Col. who led the investigation for this Defense Intelligence Agency From 2021 to 2023, he expressed in an exclusive interview with 60 minutes No CBS: “My personal opinion is that we are under attack” When asked about a potential aggressor, Edgreen didn’t hesitate to point out Russia as responsible.

The investigation led by Edgreen focused on collecting a wide range of information including signals intelligence, human intelligence, open source reports, internet records, travel records, financial records.

“Unfortunately, given the classification I cannot go into details. But I can tell you that, at a very early stage, I started to focus MoscowEdgreen explained. This concentration on Russia A pattern in the type of officials affected was reinforced by considering those who were associated with the top 5% and 10% of performers in the agency, and whose work was particularly effective against Russian interests.

One of the most recent and alarming incidents occurred during the summit of NATO in Lithuania Last year, that mostly focused on Russian aggression Ukraine. A senior official there Dr Department of Defense He developed symptoms and sought medical attention. “This tells me there are no barriers to what Moscow will, about who will attack, and if we don’t deal with this head-on, the problem will get worse,” Edgreen commented after being informed about the event.

The US government faces accusations of covering up the nature of the attack. (REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

The wide spectrum of symptoms and the variety of circumstances in which these episodes occur have made it difficult for researchers to establish a clear and direct link between the attacks and a specific perpetrator. However, emerging details about the consistency and doubts in the descriptions of the victims Russia It has reinforced theories that these acts are part of a campaign of harassment and incapacitation against employees. National Security of the United States.

Despite the seriousness of these statements, The United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence And The White House It has suggested that it is “highly unlikely that foreign anti-reporting is responsible for the AHIs.” However, the lawyer Mark ZaidRepresenting more than two dozen clients affected by J Havana syndromeInsists that there is a cover-up by the government.