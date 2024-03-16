Interest rates for getting credit are starting to drop, is it a good time to buy?

Real estate loan rates fall below 4%. Is now the time to buy? Or is it better to wait?

Interest rates in real estate have started to decline after two years of rising. Is it time to start a real estate transaction, should you rush or wait to buy? Advice from Fanny Guinochet.

franceinfo: Should we wait, hoping it will decrease further?

Fanny Guinochet: So already, the good news is that interest rates have come down to below 4%, the 20-year average we’re at 3.80, which provides opportunities for buyers that weren’t there until a few months ago. So why wait… you can always take additional formulas, or if the rate drops, you renegotiate your loan to match market fluctuations.

So to summarize, isn’t it in our best interest to wait?

Let’s say that there is always a risk because credit rates are in fact linked to inflation, which has certainly slowed down very quickly in recent weeks, but which we must not forget, is largely linked to the geopolitics of the situation. The geopolitical situation which is quite fragile.

Because if tomorrow the international situation becomes a bit more tense, if for example there are problems in the Red Sea that escalate in China or growth deteriorates, there is a risk that inflation will start again and with it the rate will rise. So if you have enough funds, taking a home loan from a bank today can be interesting.

Especially at this moment, after months of tightening the screws, they are rather more receptive. So you should have an easier time submitting your application. Obviously, if your file is at least solvent and serious.

Why are banks more open now?

Because being too cautious, the banks were given a slap on the wrist by the authorities, which captured the market. So for example, did you know that if you are denied credit, you now have the right to request a new exam, a second chance from your institution. Obviously, if you are looking for a loan, we remind you that we are always involved in the competition.

Finally, at the moment, it is also interesting to buy because we are still in a period of flat prices. So it depends on the region, of course, but sellers have realized that they no longer have control, the control is more for buyers. You can negotiate. For all these reasons, now may be the right time to start.